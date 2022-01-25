x

January 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

SPORTS

Back to the Future: Christian Eriksen Is Training with Ajax

January 25, 2022
By Associated Press
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, June 12, 2021, Denmark s Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match against Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP)
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, June 12, 2021, Denmark s Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match against Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP)

AMSTERDAM — Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen is training with Ajax’s reserves to regain fitness while seeking a new team, his former club said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June.

His contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month because he is unable to play in Italy after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Eriksen began his senior career at Ajax, making his debut in 2010 as an 18-year-old after working his way through the club’s youth teams.

After winning three top-flight Eredivisie titles in Amsterdam, he signed with Tottenham in 2013 before joining Inter in 2020.

Ajax said Eriksen was training with its second team this week.

“I am very happy to be here. I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long,” Eriksen said in a statement posted on the club’s website that showed photos of him in action at the training ground called “De Toekomst,” Dutch for “The Future.”

Second-team coach John Heitinga welcomed Eriksen back to Amsterdam.

“It’s great that he can train with us,” Heitinga said. “Christian is a footballer who is an example for many of our boys, a source of inspiration for the youth.”

Eriksen told Danish broadcaster DR1 in an interview this month that he is aiming to play for Denmark at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

RELATED

SPORTS
Paul Leads NBA-Best Suns’ Rally Past Depleted Jazz (Highlights)

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul had 15 of his a season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 115-109 win over the short-handed Utah Jazz on Monday night.

SPORTS
Nadal Fends Off Shapovalov, Advances to Semis in Australia (Highlights)
SPORTS
Love’s Barrage, Garland’s 3 Help Cavs Hold Off Knicks 95-93 (Highlights)

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS — A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands.

Events

BROOMALL, PA – The community of St Luke in Broomall held the annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 23.

Society

ATHENS – Women in Greece – those who survive – are coming out to report domestic violence that has become endemic in the county, with 5,705 cases in the first 10 months of 2021, when there was a rash of femicide.

Economy

Culture

Video

Biden Caught on Hot Mic Swearing at Fox News Reporter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings