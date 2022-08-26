x

August 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Food

Back-to-School Breakfasts with Greek Flavor

August 26, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
anshu-a-frittata-unsplash
Frittata. Photo by Anshu A on Unsplash

As summer winds down and many are getting back to work and school, try the following recipes for a nutritious breakfast with Greek flavor.

 

Zucchini Frittata with Feta

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

3 medium zucchini, thinly sliced into rounds

1 small-medium red onion, diced

4 ripe tomatoes (about 400g), chopped

6 large eggs

Greek seas salt

Freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill

1 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni

 

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in an oven-proof frying pan over medium heat. Add the zucchini slices to the hot pan and cook, turning occasionally, for about 4 minutes until tender and lightly golden. Stir in the onion and chopped tomatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the dill and the zucchini mixture and stir well.

Heat the remaining olive oil in the frying pan over medium heat and then pour in the egg and zucchini mixture. Top with the crumbled feta. Reduce the heat to low and cook gently for about 5-8 minutes or until the frittata is beginning to set but the top is still runny. Place in the preheated 425 degree oven for about 10-15 minutes or until the top is puffy, golden brown and set. Transfer the frittata to a serving platter, cut into wedges, and serve warm or at room temperature.

 

Eggs with Spinach and Feta

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2-3 green onions, diced

Pinch Greek sea salt

4 cups fresh baby spinach, chopped

2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill, optional

8 large eggs, beaten

1/4 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni

Freshly ground pepper to taste

4 whole wheat pitas (5-inch), cut in triangles and toasted

 

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and salt and cook until translucent. Add the spinach and cook until it wilts, stirring occasionally. Add the dill, if using, along with the eggs and cook, stirring the eggs as they set, until soft curds form and are just moist, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the feta and pepper and cook until set. Divide the egg mixture among the toasted pitas and serve immediately.

 

Greek Yogurt Waffles

Waffles. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

1 1/3 cups milk

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Greek honey

2 eggs

For topping:

Greek honey

Walnuts (optional)

 

Heat the waffle iron according to the manufacturer’s directions. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon, if using. In a separate bowl whisk together the milk, yogurt, oil, honey, and eggs. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir to combine, careful not to overmix. Once the waffle iron is heated, brush with oil or melted butter. Following the waffle iron’s directions, cook the waffles until golden brown. If using a standard waffle iron, pour about a half cup of the batter into the center and spread to about half an inch from the edge and close. The waffle will be done in about 5 minutes, depending on the waffle iron. Serve warm, topped with a drizzle of Greek honey and walnuts, if preferred.

