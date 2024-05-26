Babylon AHEPA Chapter 416 Awards Scholarships & Supports St. Nicholas Church

Associations

BABYLON, NY – Babylon AHEPA Chapter 416 awarded two very well-qualified students Yanni Saridakis and Maria Avlonitis with $1,000 scholarships on May 19. Yanni and Maria’s fathers are brothers in the chapter and Yanni is also an active Sons of Pericles member. Both students have aspirations to continue their studies in the field of medicine. We wish them both the very best.

The chapter also co-hosted a brunch with the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of West Babylon Parish Council. The chapter presented $1,000 to Rev. Fr. Demetrios Kazakis and Parish Council President Lucille Sava. Present were the brothers of Babylon AHEPA. Immediately following the presentation and Divine Liturgy, everyone attended a very successful community brunch.