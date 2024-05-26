x

May 26, 2024

Babylon AHEPA Chapter 416 Awards Scholarships & Supports St. Nicholas Church

May 26, 2024
By The National Herald
AHEPA Babylon IMG_1415
Left to right: Rev. Fr. Demetrios Kazakis, Babylon AHEPA Chapter 416 President Teddy Manolios, Yanni Saridakis, His Grace Bishop Nektarios of Diokleia, and Maria Avlonitis. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

BABYLON, NY – Babylon AHEPA Chapter 416 awarded two very well-qualified students Yanni Saridakis and Maria Avlonitis with $1,000 scholarships on May 19. Yanni and Maria’s fathers are brothers in the chapter and Yanni is also an active Sons of Pericles member. Both students have aspirations to continue their studies in the field of medicine. We wish them both the very best.

The chapter also co-hosted a brunch with the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of West Babylon Parish Council. The chapter presented $1,000 to Rev. Fr. Demetrios Kazakis and Parish Council President Lucille Sava. Present were the brothers of Babylon AHEPA. Immediately following the presentation and Divine Liturgy, everyone attended a very successful community brunch.

Babylon AHEPA Chapter 416 with Rev. Fr. Demetrios Kazakis and Parish Council President Lucille Sava. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

Going on in Greek-American Community

THRU JUNE 4 NEW YORK – The third iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring Maria Antelman with the work ‘The Seer (Deep)’ opened on April 19 and runs through June 4, Monday-Friday 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

Liturgy at Athens Cathedral Opens Archons’ International Conference and Summit
Nicole Malliotakis Expresses Her Enthusiastic Support for Donald Trump

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese Killed in Building Collapse in Spain’s Mallorca Island

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police on Friday gave details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca.

ATHENS – An Archieratical Divine Liturgy and a memorial service honoring the 50th dark anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus at the Metropolis – the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Athens – marked the beginning of the 4th Archon International Conference on Religious Freedom of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Sunday, May 26.

NEW YORK – Greek-American Republican congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis gave a strong and clear response to reports by American media such as The Hill and Politico regarding the purpose of her presence at the trial in the well-known ‘hush money’ case against former President Donald Trump.

NIKOSIA - Dust and other potentially toxic emissions are being caused by renovations at the Makarios Children’s Hospital in Nicosia which specializes in treating cancer cases, charities helping there have complained.

