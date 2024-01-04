x

January 4, 2024

Baby Formula Prices Drive Greece to Probe Firms Food Profiteering

January 4, 2024
By The National Herald
Baby formula with mom and baby in the background
Baby formula with mom and baby in the background.

ATHENS – After finding that baby formula prices in Greece are 30-213 percent more than in other European countries, the government said it’s stepping up its inspections of prices in the food sector to prevent gouging.

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas told state broadcaster ERT it was driven by the results of the Competition Commission which found the wide disparity in prices after some multinational companies had been fined for profiteering.

He said there were already ongoing reviews of prices which haven’t generally gone as inflation has lowered and inspections are picking up. “It may not be visible in citizens’ pockets yet, but the package of measures taken by the Greek government is gradually bringing results,” he said.

He said the stabilization of prices reduced by 5 percent has been “locked in for 1,300 products and will be valid for six months” as the government tries to control costs at supermarkets, the prices of some commodities nearly doubling.

Food inflation in Greece is at 25 percent, and 35 percent at a two-year level, bringing sticker shock on supermarket shelves and seeing consumers leaning more toward generic and cheaper brands.

It was said that the higher prices are the result of the cost of money, disruptions in supply chains from wars, effects of the climate crisis and floods and fires that destroyed many agricultural products.

How Native Families Make Salt at One of Hawaii’s Last Remaining Salt Patches

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (AP) — The process of making salt from sea water is a lengthy and laborious one that requires patience, perseverance and stoicism.

BRISBANE, Australia — His arms raised triumphantly, unable to conceal a winner's grin, Rafael Nadal took time to savor a victory that was 12 months and a lot of rehab in the making.

As a child of Greek immigrants who legally made the United States their home, I have, as many of our readers do, a unique perspective on the current immigration debate.

ATHENS - There’s no timetable for bringing it to Parliament, but a same-sex marriage proposal will include the right of gay couples to adopt children, opposed by the Greek Orthodox Church and many members of the ruling New Democracy.

