Baby Formula Prices Drive Greece to Probe Firms Food Profiteering

Society

ATHENS – After finding that baby formula prices in Greece are 30-213 percent more than in other European countries, the government said it’s stepping up its inspections of prices in the food sector to prevent gouging.

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas told state broadcaster ERT it was driven by the results of the Competition Commission which found the wide disparity in prices after some multinational companies had been fined for profiteering.

He said there were already ongoing reviews of prices which haven’t generally gone as inflation has lowered and inspections are picking up. “It may not be visible in citizens’ pockets yet, but the package of measures taken by the Greek government is gradually bringing results,” he said.

He said the stabilization of prices reduced by 5 percent has been “locked in for 1,300 products and will be valid for six months” as the government tries to control costs at supermarkets, the prices of some commodities nearly doubling.

Food inflation in Greece is at 25 percent, and 35 percent at a two-year level, bringing sticker shock on supermarket shelves and seeing consumers leaning more toward generic and cheaper brands.

It was said that the higher prices are the result of the cost of money, disruptions in supply chains from wars, effects of the climate crisis and floods and fires that destroyed many agricultural products.