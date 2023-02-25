x

February 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Food

Baby Blues Luncheonette, ‘Greek Diner for the 21st Century’ Featured in NY Times

February 25, 2023
By The National Herald
Baby Blues Luncheonette
Baby Blues Luncheonette in Brooklyn. Photo: Instagram

NEW YORK – Baby Blues Luncheonette, 97 Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, was featured in the New York Times on February 21 as “a Greek diner for the 21st century.”

“There’s the H.L.T. with grilled halloumi, lettuce and heirloom tomatoes on Pullman bread, with the option to add bacon and avocado,” the Times reported, noting that “the real play is to order the Plato plate with scrambled eggs, bacon, warm pita, half an avocado and grated halloumi. It’ll cost you $20 before tax and tip — not bad for an increasingly expensive corner of Brooklyn.”

The restaurant owners, Greek-Australian Costa Damaskos and Jake Marsiglia are the restaurant’s owners and “have several years in New York City food service between them,” Eater New York reported.

“We really wanted to use this as a chance to connect with New York state in terms of produce,” Damaskos told Eater, pointing out the eggs with “bright orange yolks” from “happy hens.”

“The luncheonette’s name is a reference to retro jazz and blues clubs and the owners hope to evoke a similar nostalgia,” Eater reported, noting that “Damaskos’ girlfriend, Leigh Altshuler, is the owner of the Lower East Side’s used bookstore and pickle shop Sweet Pickle Books (he helped design her graphics, and her pickles are proudly featured on the Baby Blues menu).”

“Through Altshuler, Baby Blues connected with Hank O’Neal, an acclaimed photographer and music producer of jazz and blues, who gave the luncheonette several posters that hang around the space, as well as VHS lining the metal blue shelves,” Eater reported, adding that “keeping on theme, Baby Blues has a dedicated audio player for playing some old blues and jazz tapes.”

“Nostalgia carries throughout the room in details like thrifted salt and pepper shakers on each table, as well as the new mugs and t-shirts Damaskos (who operates a design firm) created for the space,” Eater reported, noting that “ultimately, the owners wanted to create a dining room that felt ‘friendly,’ provided good service, and high-quality food, with a vibe that doesn’t feel fussy.”

“So many old-school spots have been disappearing from the landscape, and we wanted to pay homage to that,” Greek-Australian Damaskos told Eater, adding that “he was fascinated to learn about his culture’s ties to diners when he moved to New York City” and “a love of diners and coffee shops has been a thread throughout the duo’s friendship.”

“I’ve been working in delis since I was fourteen, I grew up on Long Island and I’ve been making bacon-egg-and-cheese basically my whole life,” Marsiglia told Eater.

Baby Blues Luncheonette is open 9 AM-3 PM, closed Tuesday.
Follow on Instagram: @babybluesny

RELATED

Food
KAÏA Greek Debuts in Coral Gables with Modern take on Aegean Cuisine

CORAL GABLES, FL. - Patch.

Tourism
Kikilias Appears Optimistic For Next Tourism Season
Food
Me Want Greek Food! Greece Puts Gastronomy on Tourists Table

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.