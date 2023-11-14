Axis of Evil? Turkey is a Charter Member!

Guest Viewpoints

Turkey has an extensive list of violations in the air and sea against Greece and other NATO members, not to mention the 1974 invasion of Cyprus, now an EU nation. Turkey is NOT a partner in Europe and certainly not a friend to the United States. Recent actions have cemented their place in history as an Islamic state ruled by a dictator and one which should not be trusted. The United States over-values Turkey and its importance in the region. They are part of the AXIS of Evil and they are egregious violators of ethical and human rights.

“The Balkan Wars were a series of two conflicts that took place in the Balkan states in 1912 and 1913. In the First Balkan War, the four Balkan states of Greece, Serbia, Montenegro, and Bulgaria declared war upon the Ottoman Empire and defeated it, in the process stripping the Ottomans of their European provinces, leaving only Eastern Thrace under the Ottoman Empire’s control. In the Second Balkan War, Bulgaria fought against the other four original combatants of the first war. It also faced an attack from Romania from the north. The Ottoman Empire lost the bulk of its territory in Europe. Although not involved as a combatant, Austria-Hungary became relatively weaker as a much-enlarged Serbia pushed for union of the South Slavic peoples. The war set the stage for the July crisis of 1914 and thus served as a prelude to the First World War” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balkan_Wars). This also gave rise to the first ever Genocide which the Turks slaughtered 1.5 Million Armenians and over 350,000 Pontic Greeks.

“In 1914, the Allies described the wartime military alliance of Germany, Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria, and the Ottoman Empire as the ‘Central Powers’. This alliance and conflict was a spill over from the discourse set during the Balkan Wars. World War I had radically altered the political European map with the defeat of the Central Powers – including Austria-Hungary, Germany, Bulgaria, and the Ottoman Empire – and the 1917 Bolshevik seizure of power in Russia, which led to the founding of the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, the victorious Allies of World War I, such as France, Belgium, Italy, Romania, and Greece, gained territory, and new nation-states were created out of the collapse of Austria-Hungary and the Ottoman and Russian Empires” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balkan_Wars).

The stage was set for the next conflict and in 1939 World War II began in Europe and Asia. Turkey was neutral until several months before the end of World War II, at which point it joined the Allied powers. Prior to the outbreak of war, Turkey signed a Mutual Aid Pact with France and Britain in 1939. “After the German invasion of France, however, Turkey remained neutral, relying on a clause excusing them if military action might bring conflict with the USSR, which, after the division of Poland, Turkey feared, as East Thrace including Istanbul and the Caucasian borderlands were especially vulnerable to a potential Soviet attack. Then, in June 1941, after neighboring Bulgaria joined the Axis and allowed Germany to move troops through to invade Yugoslavia and Greece, Turkey signed a treaty of friendship with Germany” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balkan_Wars). Germany looked to ‘the solution’ that Turkey used against both the Armenians and Greeks in Turkey and killed over 6 Million Jews.

Many conflicts ensued from the end of WWII, Korea, Vietnam and of course the eventual invasion of Cyprus by Turkey, and the countless wars and skirmishes in Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and in the Middle East. In America, we lived through and will forever remember the September 11 tragedy where the radical Islamists, attacked America, the beacon of democracy. It seems that the more peace that is craved, the more blood is spilt.

Today, we watch as the Axis of Evil – as defined in 2023 as Russia, China and Iran – work to upset the balance of power in the world because of disinterested democracies ignoring justice and freedom. Focus has been lost and people are dying. The Axis of Evil does not just stop with these three countries; it includes supposed allies of the United States, like Turkey.

Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, Sudan, and Syria are all noted on the U.S. State Department list of state sponsored terrorists; however, Tukey is not on that list even though it fosters terrorism on the world stage.

Visiting Israel, Turkey, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries one can feel and hear the hatred in some places and feel the love in others. Muslims, Christians, and Jews have coexisted for millennia – left undisturbed, they get along. When militants wind up innocent victims to become vassals of war, innocent people suffer. Look what happens today in Turkey (people are being secretly ushered way, most probably killed), in Gaza, where cowards put hostages up as human shields, and in Israel where without the Iron Dome missile defense system thousands would have been killed.

ANKARA, Oct 25 (Reuters) – “Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in his strongest comments yet on the Gaza conflict, said on Wednesday the Palestinian militant group Hamas was not a terrorist organization but a liberation group fighting to protect Palestinian lands. NATO member Turkey condemned the civilian deaths caused by Hamas’s Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel, but also urged Israeli forces to act with restraint in their response. Ankara has strongly criticized Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. ‘Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a liberation group, ‘mujahideen’ waging a battle to protect its lands and people,’ he told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, using an Arabic word denoting those who fight for their faith” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balkan_Wars).

“The current war between Israel and Hamas comes as Turkey and the United States are already at loggerheads over several issues. The most critical is Washington’s support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), predominantly Kurdish fighters who have been the United States’ primary allies in the fight against the self-proclaimed Islamic State, also known as ISIS. On October 5, this dispute reached a nadir when an American F-16 fighter aircraft shot down a Turkish drone that came within a few hundred yards of U.S. forces in northern Syria” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balkan_Wars).

Despite the United States’ inaction towards Turkey’s atrocities, Turkey remains guilty of many human rights violations as outlined in a recent U.S. State Department review:

https://www.state.gov/reports/2022-country-reports-on-human-rights-practices/turkey/

Arbitrary deprivation of life and other unlawful or politically motivated killings. Torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, and other related abuses. Arbitrary arrest or detention. Denial of fair public trial. Arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy, family, home, or correspondence. Conflict-related abuses. No Freedom of religion. No Freedom of movement and the right to leave the country. No Freedom to participate in the political process. Corruption and lack of transparency in government. Governmental posture towards international and nongovernmental investigation of alleged abuses of human rights. Discrimination and societal abuses.

The list of violations continues to grow every year.

Turkey is an evil state controlled by a dictator who makes his people starve to death. Turkey doesn’t have enough money to feed its starving people, but can spend billions of dollars on military equipment. The rhetoric spewing from the mouths of the Turkish liars has gone on long enough. Turkey is not a friend of America, not a friend to Europe, not a friend to Israel and certainly not a friend to its neighbors (Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Syria, or Georgia). Ask the Kurds.

Tukey plays a central role in the Axis of Evil, and yet no news agency has said anything about them. Why does America love Turkey? Follow the money. The AXIS of Evil will continue to flourish if not extinguished. This global menace does not stop fighting, and Turkey plays a critical, central role.

The views expressed above are solely personal from the writer.