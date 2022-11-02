Award-Winning Film ‘Smyrna’ Screening Nationwide One Night Only December 7

Cinema

A still from ‘Smyrna’, winner of six Hellenic Academy Awards, coming to the big screen across the United States in 700 theatres nationwide on Thursday, December 8 as one-night only Fathom Events release. (Photo: Courtesy of Tanweer Productions)

NEW YORK – The epic drama based on true events that changed the course of history, ‘Smyrna’, winner of six Hellenic Academy Awards, is coming to the big screen across the United States in 700 theatres nationwide on Thursday, December 8 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

Two-time Academy Award nominated director Atom Egoyan said that ‘Smyrna’ is “an urgent and multilayered examination of an unspeakable atrocity. Told with great passion and brimming with outrage.”

It’s a great opportunity to gather family members and friends to experience this beautiful and significant film on the big screen.

Find a theatre near you and get your tickets now online: https://bit.ly/3Uedho5.

To organize group ticketing (25 people+) please click here: https://bit.ly/3Ud5zuv.

Watch the ‘Smyrna’ trailer: https://bit.ly/3gPoywH.

A century after the Smyrna Catastrophe, the city comes to life in the award-winning and moving drama about an elderly Greek-American woman whose family diary recounts the 1922 burning of the cosmopolitan city of Smyrna where Greeks, Turks, Jews, Armenians, and Levantines once lived together harmoniously.

The Fathom Events screening on Thursday, December 8 includes an exclusive special bonus feature with behind the scenes footage of the making of ‘Smyrna’ with exclusive talent interviews and a live recorded performance of select songs from the original ‘Smyrna’ soundtrack with famous Greek singer Alkistis Protopsalti and other talented artists.

Written by Mimi Denissi in collaboration with two-time Tony Award nominee Martin Sherman, ‘Smyrna’ stands as the highest budgeted Greek film in history to date. The film is directed by Grigoris Karantinakis with an international cast including Mimi Denissi, Leonidas Kakouris, Burak Hakki, Katerina Geronikolou, Jane Lapotaire, Susan Hampshire, Rupert Graves, Christos Stergioglou, and Daphne Alexander. ‘Smyrna’ is produced by Tanweer Productions with Dionyssis Samiotis serving as Producer alongside Executive Producers Joseph Samaan and Mimi Denissi. In the U.S, promotional partners include Antenna 1 Satellite (ANT1), AHEPA, and Papadopoulou.

