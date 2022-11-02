x

November 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Cinema

Award-Winning Film ‘Smyrna’ Screening Nationwide One Night Only December 7

November 2, 2022
By The National Herald
Smyrna film still
A still from ‘Smyrna’, winner of six Hellenic Academy Awards, coming to the big screen across the United States in 700 theatres nationwide on Thursday, December 8 as one-night only Fathom Events release. (Photo: Courtesy of Tanweer Productions)

NEW YORK – The epic drama based on true events that changed the course of history, ‘Smyrna’, winner of six Hellenic Academy Awards, is coming to the big screen across the United States in 700 theatres nationwide on Thursday, December 8 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

Two-time Academy Award nominated director Atom Egoyan said that ‘Smyrna’ is “an urgent and multilayered examination of an unspeakable atrocity. Told with great passion and brimming with outrage.”

It’s a great opportunity to gather family members and friends to experience this beautiful and significant film on the big screen.

Find a theatre near you and get your tickets now online: https://bit.ly/3Uedho5.

To organize group ticketing (25 people+) please click here: https://bit.ly/3Ud5zuv.

Watch the ‘Smyrna’ trailer: https://bit.ly/3gPoywH.

‘Smyrna’, winner of six Hellenic Academy Awards, is coming to the big screen across the United States in 700 theatres nationwide on Thursday, December 8 as one-night only Fathom Events release. Photo: Courtesy of Tanweer Productions

A century after the Smyrna Catastrophe, the city comes to life in the award-winning and moving drama about an elderly Greek-American woman whose family diary recounts the 1922 burning of the cosmopolitan city of Smyrna where Greeks, Turks, Jews, Armenians, and Levantines once lived together harmoniously.

The Fathom Events screening on Thursday, December 8 includes an exclusive special bonus feature with behind the scenes footage of the making of ‘Smyrna’ with exclusive talent interviews and a live recorded performance of select songs from the original ‘Smyrna’ soundtrack with famous Greek singer Alkistis Protopsalti and other talented artists.

Written by Mimi Denissi in collaboration with two-time Tony Award nominee Martin Sherman, ‘Smyrna’ stands as the highest budgeted Greek film in history to date. The film is directed by Grigoris Karantinakis with an international cast including Mimi Denissi, Leonidas Kakouris, Burak Hakki, Katerina Geronikolou, Jane Lapotaire, Susan Hampshire, Rupert Graves, Christos Stergioglou, and Daphne Alexander. ‘Smyrna’ is produced by Tanweer Productions with Dionyssis Samiotis serving as Producer alongside Executive Producers Joseph Samaan and Mimi Denissi. In the U.S, promotional partners include Antenna 1 Satellite (ANT1), AHEPA, and Papadopoulou.

#smyrnamovie #rememberdontforget

RELATED

Cinema
‘Blockbuster’ Is a Workplace Comedy about People Connecting

Actors are accustomed to change, always beginning and ending new projects in various locations with new people.

Cinema
Alejandro G. Iñárritu Returns with His Most Personal Film
Culture
‘Bluey,’ ‘Funny Girl’ Set for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

15 Hurt, Including 3 Children, in Chicago Halloween Shooting

CHICAGO — As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said.

ELM CITY, N.C.

CVS Health has announced an agreement in principle that would make it the first major pharmacy chain to reach a nationwide settlement of lawsuits over how it handled prescriptions for powerful and addictive prescription opioid painkillers that are linked to an overdose epidemic.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Despite finishing first in Denmark's election, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen decided to step down along with her Social Democratic government Wednesday in an attempt to build a broader coalition across the political divide.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings