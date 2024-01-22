x

January 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 25ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Society

Authorities Identify Woman, 3 Adult Daughters Shot to Death in Suburban Chicago Home

January 22, 2024
By Associated Press
Shooting-Illinois
Police work at the scene of a shooting in Tinley Park on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. Authorities have identified a woman and her three adult daughters who were found slain inside their suburban Chicago home in what police are calling a domestic-related shooting. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune via AP)

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman and her three adult daughters who were found slain inside their suburban Chicago home in what police are calling a domestic-related shooting.

The victims have been identified by a medical examiner as Majeda Kassem, 53; Halema and Zahia Kassem, both 25; and Hanan Kassem, 24.

A man was taken into custody at the home after a call was made to 911 about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Tinley Park Public Safety Department. The village of roughly 55,000 people is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

“The offender is in custody and scene is secure,” police said in a statement Sunday.

The man’s name has not yet been released. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Village Manager Pat Carr told WGN-TV there were no prior calls for police service at the home. “It’s a huge impact to our community and the neighbors around here,” Carr said.

Neighbors say two adult sons also live in the home.

“My daughter knows them,” neighbor Charlotte Vaitkus told WLS-TV. “She went to school with the oldest son, and she employed the twin sisters. She always talked about how they were all very intelligent, and they had very high goals in life.”

RELATED

Politics
Trump and Haley Hustle for Last-Minute Votes after DeSantis Drops Out

NEW HAMPSHIRE - The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is down to two major candidates with just one day to go until New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation GOP primary.

Politics
Abortion Fight Puts Vice President Harris at the Center of the 2024 Election Campaign
Politics
Trump May Testify in Sex Abuse Defamation Trial, but the Court Has Limited what he Can Say

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Donald Trump Goes from Calm to Indignant in Newly Released Deposition Video of Civil Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Authorities in Turkey are investigating eight bodies that washed up in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, including two found Monday on a beach in the vacation resort of Serik.

EDISON, NJ – The Hellenic Federation of New Jersey held its annual meeting of the Board of Directors on January 21 at LouCas restaurant in Edison, NJ.

MOLENBEEK, Belgium (AP) — It started with fans chanting for the team's coach to resign, as Belgian soccer club RWD Molenbeek trailed 1-0 against a relegation rival after another lackluster display.

The year 1492 and the name Christopher Columbus holds even more significance for the tropical region now known as the Spanish Caribbean.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.