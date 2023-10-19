x

October 19, 2023

Author Nektaria Anastasiadou in Conversation with Prof. Alexiou at HCC, Oct. 25

October 19, 2023
By The National Herald
Nektaria Anastasiadou, author of A Recipe for Daphne. Photo: Michail Anastasiadis
Nektaria Anastasiadou, author of A Recipe for Daphne. (Photo: Michail Anastasiadis)

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Cultural Center, 25-02 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, will welcome award-wining author Nektaria Anastasiadou on Wednesday, October 25 in conversation with Queens College Professor Nicholas Alexiou.

Based in Constantinople, Anastasiadou is the 2019 winner of the Zografeios Agon, a Greek-language literary award founded in 19th century Constantinople. Her debut novel, A Recipe for Daphne (Hoopoe, 2021), was shortlisted for the 2022 Runciman Award and longlisted for the 2022 Dublin Literary Award. It was also a finalist (with an Honorable Mention) for the 2022 Eric Hoffer Book Award, and a 2021 Women’s National Book Association (US) Great Group Read. Anastasiadou’s writing has also been included in syllabi at Boğaziçi University, the University of Iowa, Bilkent University, and Boston College.

Her second novel, Στα Πόδια της Αιώνιας Άνοιξης/Beneath the Feet of Eternal Spring (Papadopoulos, 2023), was released in Greece this summer. It is the first novel published in the Constantinople Greek dialect.

She currently represents Greece and Turkey as a Writer in Residence at the prestigious International Writing Program at the University of Iowa. During her tenure, she visited Chicago for a book discussion. This event will be her only New York appearance.

Professor of Sociology at Queens College, CUNY, and Director of the Hellenic American Project, Nicholas Alexiou, also a published poet, will lead the discussion. The event is sponsored by Queens College, the Hellenic American Project, and the Greek-American Writers Guild. Doors open at 6:30 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

For event information, email: [email protected].

More information about Nektaria Anastasiadou is available online: www.nektariaanastasiadou.com.

