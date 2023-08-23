x

August 23, 2023

Literature

Author Alana Best Says Greece Tops List of Places Worldwide to Travel with Babies

August 23, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Around the World in Black and White Alana Best Book cover
Around the World in Black & White: Traveling as a Biracial, Blended Family by Alana Best. (Photo: Amazon)

Traveling to foreign countries and experiencing diverse cultures enriches people’s lives, but traveling with an entire family, including young children, can be a daunting experience. Many people delay traveling for years because they think traveling with babies is simply too difficult. Travel expert Alana Best, however, has traveled to dozens of countries with one, two, and her now three young children. She knows not only all about how to travel with little ones, but also, where doing so is the easiest – and the most complicated.

In her new book, ‘Around the World in Black & White: Traveling as a Biracial, Blended Family’, Alana Best reveals her personal list of the most – and the least – baby-friendly destinations worldwide, and explains why. Her insights and advice will help parents who have put their wanderlust on the back burner get ready to book those family tickets as soon as possible.

Topping her list of best places worldwide to travel with babies is Greece, specifically Crete, followed by Italy.

Alana Best and son, Kymani, at the beach in Crete. (Photo: Courtesy of Alana Best)

“Easy going days in the warm sun at beautiful beaches made this an easy place to be with children,” Best writes of Greece. “Many European families go to Greece for a great, less-expensive family fun in the sun. The stores are packed with kids’ toys and floaties for the children and most of the beaches have chair, umbrella, and drink services. The food menus always have kid-friendly options and there were even play areas in a few of the restaurants we went to. As a lot of families travel there together, there are kids everywhere putting parents at ease and giving kids an opportunity to meet some friends.”

Of Italy, Best writes: “Italians adore their families and their children. This is a great multi-generational country to visit because they embrace families and children in all situations and circumstances. It would be 11 PM at night in a high-end restaurant and there would be families of 15 or 20 along with the toddlers, gathered to celebrate and eat together. I loved and appreciated how welcoming the culture is of children integrated in all aspects of their leisure time.”

The most challenging, in Best’s experience, is the UK. Best writes: “We loved London for so many reasons but we found they don’t integrate babies and children into their leisure lives in the same way other cultures do, which made it challenging to travel.”

Roland and Alana Best with their daughter Josephine Rosseker, Auntie Carley Schriml, and son Kymani Best in Crete. (Photo: Courtesy of the author)

Best spoke to The National Herald about her book, noting that it “took five years to write and publish. We traveled the entire year of 2018.”

When asked if she was planning a return trip to Crete or other parts of Greece, Best told TNH: “The first time we went to Greece we were on our honeymoon. We went to the other side of Crete, flying into Heraklion. We also visited Athens, Mykonos, and Corfu. We loved it so much we decided to spend a month in Crete, but flew into Chania (the other side of the island of Crete). We would love to go back and explore other places like Mystras. There is so much to see, such rich history and culture in Greece.”

Auntie Carley Schriml, Alana Best, Josephine, and Kymani at the beach in Crete. (Photo: Courtesy of Alana Best)

Asked what she’s working on next, perhaps another book, Best told TNH: “Right now I’m working on living my best life and raising my three kids, but I wouldn’t dismiss the idea of another book. I love to write, create and tell stories that are meaningful, impactful and inspiring.”

Around the World in Black and White: Traveling as a Biracial, Blended Family by Alana Best is set to be released in paperback on August 29.

