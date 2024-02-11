Australian Singer Iggy Azalea Shares Love of Greek Food at Adult Video Show

Culture

MELBOURNE – This is the naked truth. Australian rapper and model Iggy Azalea, while at the Annual AVN Adult Video awards show, gushed not about the erotic films and adult stars, but Greece and Greek food.

Greece’s SugarBabes TV was represented but didn’t win any awards despite five nominations, but Azalea kept Greece at the event’s forefront.

Before taking the stage she talked to Gazzzetta.gr and praised Greece, especially the beaches and food and said her favorite was spanakopita, the only Greek word she knows.

“Hello everybody in Greece, I love you. I would love to visit you so, please invite me soon. What I know about Greece is that you guys actually have my top 3 cuisines in the world. It’s amazing,” she said initially.

“I love all the pictures I see of the beautiful crystal clear waters and I would love to go explore them. And I also just love that you have such history and culture and I would love to explore it.