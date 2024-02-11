x

February 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Culture

Australian Singer Iggy Azalea Shares Love of Greek Food at Adult Video Show

February 11, 2024
By The National Herald
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea. (Photo: Facebook/Iggy Azalea)

MELBOURNE – This is the naked truth. Australian rapper and model Iggy Azalea, while at the Annual AVN Adult Video awards show, gushed not about the erotic films and adult stars, but Greece and Greek food.

Greece’s SugarBabes TV was represented but didn’t win any awards despite five nominations, but Azalea kept Greece at the event’s forefront.

Before taking the stage she talked to Gazzzetta.gr and praised Greece, especially the beaches and food and said her favorite was spanakopita, the only Greek word she knows.

“Hello everybody in Greece, I love you. I would love to visit you so, please invite me soon. What I know about Greece is that you guys actually have my top 3 cuisines in the world. It’s amazing,” she said initially.

“I love all the pictures I see of the beautiful crystal clear waters and I would love to go explore them. And I also just love that you have such history and culture and I would love to explore it.

 

RELATED

General News
This Week in History: February 10th to 16th

FEBRUARY 12TH: On this day in 1954, Tzimis (‘Tzimakos’ as he was often called) Panousis, the Greek singer, songwriter, and stand-up comedian, was born to a refugee family from Asia Minor.

Associations
AGAPW Presents Prof. Kaliambou on the Greek Revolution, March 6
Worldwide
Unknown Aspects of Hellenism in Uzbekistan

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

ATHENS - Although Greek farmers have been promised some additional state aid, they are continuing protests demanding more and using tractors to block some roads before a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

ATHENS - In a bid to ease a backlog of some 50,000 operations - some delayed more than a year - Greece’s Health ministry said it will pay for the surgeries for those on waiting lists the longest.

MELBOURNE - This is the naked truth.

FEBRUARY 12TH: On this day in 1954, Tzimis (‘Tzimakos’ as he was often called) Panousis, the Greek singer, songwriter, and stand-up comedian, was born to a refugee family from Asia Minor.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.