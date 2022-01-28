x

January 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

SPORTS

Australian Open Semi-Final: Daniil Medvedev Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas

January 28, 2022
By Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas
Daniil Medvedev, left, of Russia is congratulated by Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece following their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melboue, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

MELBOURNE — Daniil Medvedev reeled off the last five games to beat Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated Australian Open semifinal and continue his bid for back-to-back major titles.

The second-seeded Medvedev will play Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday as he continues his bid to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

Nadal is bidding for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title after beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Nadal shares the men’s record at 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev had to save a match point and rally from two sets down in the quarterfinals late Wednesday and had another emotional match against Tsitsipas two days later. He yelled at the chair umpire after dropping serve in the second set and demanded that Tsitsipas be cautioned for receiving coaching from his father in the crowd.

Medvedev lost the set, took a five-minute break and returned with more composure.

He converted a crucial service break late in the third set and he won the last five games to wrap it up.

Medevedev also beat Tsitsipas in the semifinals at Melbourne Park last year before losing to Djokovic in the final.

RELATED

SPORTS
Embiid Scores 26, Leads 76ers Past LeBron-Less Lakers 105-87 (Highlights)

PHILADELPHIA — Meek Mill crashed a 76ers press conference and gave a shoutout to his favorite team.

SPORTS
Larsson Leads Kraken to First OT Win, 2-1 Over Penguins (Highlights)
SPORTS
Vlahović Undergoing Medical with Juventus for Transfer

Top Stories

Associations

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Choir of NY held its first meeting of 2022 and shared best wishes for the New Year with their annual cutting of the traditional vasilopita at Dionysos Taverna in Astoria on January 24.

Associations

BRONX, NY – In a festive atmosphere, the traditional cutting of the vasilopita was held by the Northern Chios Society of Pelineon Agia Markella in the community hall of Zoodohos Peghe Greek Orthodox Church in the Bronx on January 23.

Society

ATHENS – A major snow storm that had been predicted for days still caught residents in Greece offguard and the New Democracy government scrambling for answers as to why motorists were stuck for hours on major roads.

Politics

Associations

Video

Prosecutors in Floyd Killing Probe Use-of-Force Training

ST. PAUL, Minn — Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd's killing probed the department's training on use of force, a key issue at the heart of charges that the officers violated Floyd's civil rights.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings