January 20, 2024

SPORTS

Australian Open: Djokovic Gets a Daytime Start for First Time in 2024 Tournament

January 20, 2024
By Associated Press
Australian Open Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The fourth round of the Australian Open will get started Sunday. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 8?
Ten-time champion Novak Djokovic plays in the day session for the first time this tournament, taking on 35-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Sunday. Mannarino is into the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time. No. 4 Jannik Sinner will get an afternoon start against Karen Khachanov. Australia’s top player, Alex de Minaur, faces 5th-ranked Andrey Rublev. Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka is against Amanda Anisimova, an American who has won four of their five matches. And No. 4-seeded Coco Gauff continues her bid for back-to-back Grand Slam titles when she meets Magdalena Frech.

BETTING FAVORITES
FanDuel Sportsbook lists Novak Djokovic as a hot favorite at minus-3,500 to beat Adrian Mannarino in their fourth-round match. Mannarino, who has won in five sets in all three rounds so far, is a plus-2,000 chance. In the women’s event, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is minus-480 to beat Amanda Anisimova. But the American, who is list at plus-370, has won four of their five previous meetings. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you’ll win more for your wager. A minus figure means you’re betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE
Melbourne’s time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when Day 8 begins at 11 a.m. local time on Sunday, it’ll be 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. This is the first time the tournament is a 15-day event.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:

—Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

—Friday: Men’s Semifinals

—Saturday: Women’s Final

—Sunday: Men’s Final

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV
—In the U.S.: ESPN

—Other countries are listed here.

KEY RESULTS IN SATURDAY’S DAY SESSION?
Women’s singles: No. 12 Zheng Qinwen beat Wang Jafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8); No. 18 Victoria Azarenka beat No. 11 Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5; Dayana Yastremska beat No. 27 Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Anna Kalinskaya beat Sloane Stephens 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-4; No. 26 Jasmine Paolini beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (1), 6-4; Oceane Dodin beat Clara Burel 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s singles: No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz beat Shang Juncheng 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 ret; No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz beat No. 21 Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3; Miomir Kecmanovic beat No. 14 Tommy Paul 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-0; Arthur Cazaux beat No. 28 Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

STATS TO KNOW
30 — The number of times two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka has reached the fourth round of a major.

7 – Dayana Yastremska’s streak of first-round losses in Grand Slams before this Australian Open.

WORDS TO KNOW
“I was feeling super-happy to meet her and have the chance to talk with her because I never talked with her in person. That was feeling really special for me. I feel she’s much more beautiful than when I saw her on TV.” — Zheng Qinwen on meeting 2014 champion Li Na behind the scenes.

“I played handball during many years. I think that’s why I have a big shoulder and I can serve very fast on court. I did seven years of handball in a good team.” — Arthur Cazaux explains the reason for his big serve.

