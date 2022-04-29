Australian Min. Pearson Supports Return of Parthenon Marbles to Greece

Politics

MELBOURNE – Greek Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni met with Australian Minister of Government Services, Regulatory Reform & Creative Industries for Victoria, Danny Pearson, in Melbourne on Thursday.

Pearson noted that the Parthenon Marbles should be returned by the British Museum to Athens, the Greek ministry underlined in its statement. He also expressed his enthusiasm about the “Open Horizons – Ancient Greek Journeys & Connections” exhibition at Melbourne Museum, which is the result of its collaboration with the National Archaeological Museum of Athens.

The two ministers also agreed to draft and sign a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) between the Greek culture ministry and the government of Victoria; this will include substantial cooperation between the museums of Greece and Victoria. They also discussed the effects of climate change on cultural heritage sites and buildings.

Mendoni attended a special event held in her honor at the Greek Museum of Melbourne, which was organized by the Greek Consul General in Melbourne Manolis Kakavelakis. There, the Greek minister addressed and spoke with diaspora Greeks.

At the Greek Centre for Contemporary Culture, the cultural centerpoint of the Greek community of Melbourne, Mendoni was briefed on the installation of a copy of the Parthenon Frieze, made in white marble imported to Australia quarried from Mt. Penteli in Attica.

Mendoni has been paying an official visit to Australia since Tuesday.