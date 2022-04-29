x

April 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Australian Min. Pearson Supports Return of Parthenon Marbles to Greece

April 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
The lone Caryatid at the British Museum in London. Photo: Public domain
The lone Caryatid at the British Museum in London. Photo: Public domain

MELBOURNE – Greek Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni met with Australian Minister of Government Services, Regulatory Reform & Creative Industries for Victoria, Danny Pearson, in Melbourne on Thursday.

Pearson noted that the Parthenon Marbles should be returned by the British Museum to Athens, the Greek ministry underlined in its statement. He also expressed his enthusiasm about the “Open Horizons – Ancient Greek Journeys & Connections” exhibition at Melbourne Museum, which is the result of its collaboration with the National Archaeological Museum of Athens.

The two ministers also agreed to draft and sign a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) between the Greek culture ministry and the government of Victoria; this will include substantial cooperation between the museums of Greece and Victoria. They also discussed the effects of climate change on cultural heritage sites and buildings.

Mendoni attended a special event held in her honor at the Greek Museum of Melbourne, which was organized by the Greek Consul General in Melbourne Manolis Kakavelakis. There, the Greek minister addressed and spoke with diaspora Greeks.

At the Greek Centre for Contemporary Culture, the cultural centerpoint of the Greek community of Melbourne, Mendoni was briefed on the installation of a copy of the Parthenon Frieze, made in white marble imported to Australia quarried from Mt. Penteli in Attica.

Mendoni has been paying an official visit to Australia since Tuesday.

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis to Address US Congress on May 17

WASHINGTON - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been invited by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to address a joint meeting of the US Senate and the House of Representatives on May 17, said Greek government sources.

Economy
New Gas Pipeline Boosts Europe’s Bid to Ease Russian Supply
Society
“Open Horizons – Ancient Greek Journeys and Connections” Exhibition Inaugurated in Melbourne

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

SpaceX Launches 4 Astronauts for NASA after Private Flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings