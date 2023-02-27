x

February 27, 2023

Austin’s Greek Orthodox Faithful Rally to Help Earthquake Survivors in Need

February 27, 2023
By TNH Staff
Transfiguration Church, Austin Texas Good Friday 2022
The Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Austin, Texas on Good Friday April 22, 2022. (Photo: transfiguration.org)

AUSTIN, TX. – Austin’s Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church hosted a fundraiser on Sunday, February 26th, to assist families affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria according to CBS Austin. Attendees were treated to a night of traditional music and food from Greece and Turkey, courtesy of members of the congregation and the Garlic Beets Band. All proceeds will be donated to the International Orthodox Christian Charities to aid families who have lost everything. In the same report, CBS notes that local restaurant, Local Mezze Me, contributed traditional Turkish cuisine to the event. The devastating earthquakes that occurred earlier this month in Turkey and Syria have resulted in the loss of over 45,000 lives.

The Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, which first opened its doors in a small church hall in 1985, has been a staple of the Austin, Texas community for many years. In 2016, His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver consecrated the new church building, and in 2019, the church held its first annual Austin Greek Festival. The community’s outpouring of support at the recent fundraiser reflects the church’s ongoing dedication to aiding those in need.

