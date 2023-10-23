x

October 23, 2023

Austerity Over, Greek Public Workers Will Get First Raise in 14 Years 

October 23, 2023
By The National Herald
Photo: Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos, file
(Photo: Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos, file)

ATHENS – It’s been a long time coming for Greece’s public sector workers whose salaries were cut in 2010 over austerity measures attached to three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($345.87 billion) will finally get raises – in 2024.

That will affect about 660,000 workers in most categories although those at the Parliament were exempted, the raise coming from the New Democracy government as the economy is rising with the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance, Thanos Petralias announced the raises in a circular, said BNN Breaking News, reporting it will result in an average annual increase of 1,476 euros ($1566) annually.

The basic salaries of all public employees, regardless of their level of education, years of service, and family status, will increase by 70 euros ($74.27) monthly and those with children or positions of responsibility will get 30 percent more.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has gone all-out for a faster recovery and luring tourists is also trying to stimulate the economy further with inflation and high food prices cutting into that.

