x

January 5, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

United States

Audacious Fur Store Robbery in Broad Daylight in Stamford, CT

January 5, 2024
By The National Herald
1200x0
One of the three robbers at Engel’s Furs on December 27, 2023 in Stamford, CT.

STAMFORD, CT – An estimated $80,000 worth of merchandise was seized by three audacious robbers who struck the family-owned fur business, Engel’s Furs, in Stamford, CT during peak business hours on December 27.

According to reports from News 12, Dennis Nanos, the owner of the business, along with his brother Paul Nanos, was taken by surprise and couldn’t believe his eyes when he realized that the man who rang the doorbell of the fur shop and entered as if nothing was wrong was not a regular customer but a robber ready and willing to do anything.

Specifically, as Nanos emphasized, everything happened around 4:30 PM the previous Wednesday, two days after Christmas.  He went to open the door, and soon realized that the man who came to in did not come with the intention to shop but with significantly darker motives. He began to behave violently and held the door open to allow his two accomplices to enter.

One of the three robbers at Engel’s Furs on December 27, 2023 in Stamford, CT.

“I was scared. I thought he would pull out a gun and force me inside. However, these guys took what they took and left. I estimate they took 14 to 15 items in total. I believe we are talking about commercial items worth $70,000 to $80,000,” Nanos stressed.

Certainly, the Greek-American businessman, upon seeing three men and fearing they might be armed, did not attempt to confront them. Instead, he waited for them to leave the premises and immediately alerted the police, hoping they hadn’t gone far and that the authorities could locate them.

However, as it turns out, the robbers had planned their moves well, as was evident from their use of a stolen getaway car. According to Dennis Nanos, while the police were present at the fur shop shortly after the incident, a woman knocked on the door claiming she saw the culprits loading stolen items into a vehicle and then fleeing. However, when the Police traced the vehicle, which had a Florida license plate, it turned out to be stolen, further complicating the situation.

Dennis Nanos also couldn’t believe that the robbers chose to strike during peak business hours, making the incident unprecedented for woththem, considering the long period they’ve been operating as businesspeople.

“I don’t know how these people decided to invade at 4 in the afternoon. It’s unbelievable, it’s a disgrace,” said Dennis, who emphasized that he was not suspicious since “customers are treated as if they are our family.”

The Police have released footage from the closed-circuit cameras, urging the public that if they recognize the perpetrators, to contact the detective in charge, noting that the information provided is confidential. However, identifying the individuals will not be easy, as all of them chose to wear medical masks to conceal their features.

People can call 203-977-5828 and ask to speak with Sgt. Damien Rosa.

RELATED

General News
NYC Subway Service is Disrupted for a Second Day after Low-Speed Collision that Injured More than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

Associations
Federation Hosts First Meeting about This Year’s New York Parade
United States
Angelos Family at Center of Baltimore Orioles’ Drama amid Baseball Revival

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Subway Service is Disrupted for a Second Day after Low-Speed Collision that Injured More than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Five years ago, Alexis Llanos and his family fled Venezuela for Colombia, escaping death threats and political persecution.

NEW YORK (AP) — The release of dozens of previously sealed court documents from a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein might disappoint online sleuths who anticipated explosive new information.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former police officer who defended the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.