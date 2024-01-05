Audacious Fur Store Robbery in Broad Daylight in Stamford, CT

United States

STAMFORD, CT – An estimated $80,000 worth of merchandise was seized by three audacious robbers who struck the family-owned fur business, Engel’s Furs, in Stamford, CT during peak business hours on December 27.

According to reports from News 12, Dennis Nanos, the owner of the business, along with his brother Paul Nanos, was taken by surprise and couldn’t believe his eyes when he realized that the man who rang the doorbell of the fur shop and entered as if nothing was wrong was not a regular customer but a robber ready and willing to do anything.

Specifically, as Nanos emphasized, everything happened around 4:30 PM the previous Wednesday, two days after Christmas. He went to open the door, and soon realized that the man who came to in did not come with the intention to shop but with significantly darker motives. He began to behave violently and held the door open to allow his two accomplices to enter.

“I was scared. I thought he would pull out a gun and force me inside. However, these guys took what they took and left. I estimate they took 14 to 15 items in total. I believe we are talking about commercial items worth $70,000 to $80,000,” Nanos stressed.

Certainly, the Greek-American businessman, upon seeing three men and fearing they might be armed, did not attempt to confront them. Instead, he waited for them to leave the premises and immediately alerted the police, hoping they hadn’t gone far and that the authorities could locate them.

However, as it turns out, the robbers had planned their moves well, as was evident from their use of a stolen getaway car. According to Dennis Nanos, while the police were present at the fur shop shortly after the incident, a woman knocked on the door claiming she saw the culprits loading stolen items into a vehicle and then fleeing. However, when the Police traced the vehicle, which had a Florida license plate, it turned out to be stolen, further complicating the situation.

Dennis Nanos also couldn’t believe that the robbers chose to strike during peak business hours, making the incident unprecedented for woththem, considering the long period they’ve been operating as businesspeople.

“I don’t know how these people decided to invade at 4 in the afternoon. It’s unbelievable, it’s a disgrace,” said Dennis, who emphasized that he was not suspicious since “customers are treated as if they are our family.”

The Police have released footage from the closed-circuit cameras, urging the public that if they recognize the perpetrators, to contact the detective in charge, noting that the information provided is confidential. However, identifying the individuals will not be easy, as all of them chose to wear medical masks to conceal their features.

People can call 203-977-5828 and ask to speak with Sgt. Damien Rosa.