x

April 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

General News

Attorney Eleni Coffinas Named New Yorker of the Week by AMNY

April 13, 2022
By The National Herald
Eleni Coffinas, New York-based attorney at Sullivan Papain Block McGrath Coffinas & Cannavo . Photo: TNH File

NEW YORK – Greek-American Eleni Coffinas was named New Yorker of the Week by AMNY on April 13 for her efforts as an attorney “fighting for her clients’ rights for decades.”

“As part of NYC-based firm Sullivan Papain Block McGrath Coffinas & Cannavo since 1993, Coffinas leads one of the firm’s medical malpractice units and has fought for and won numerous high-profile and high-dollar amount settlements,” AMNY reported, adding that “some of those settlements include a $31 million verdict, the largest of its kind in New York, in a matter involving a failure to diagnose breast cancer as well as a $61.66 million verdict on behalf of a baby who suffered brain damage as a result of oxygen deprivation during delivery.”

Coffinas told AMNY that “I was following in the family business when I decided to become a lawyer,” noting “that her father was a judge in Brooklyn and both her older and younger sisters are also lawyers.”

“We grew-up thinking [law] was the only career that was out there and that there were no other options,” Coffinas told AMNY.

She “graduated from Brooklyn Law School and has been recognized in New York magazine and Super Lawyers magazine as one of the top lawyers in New York,” AMNY reported, adding that “during the first 10 years of her career, Coffinas was a trial lawyer, focusing on medical malpractice and general personal injury work.”

“An example might be a housing project where someone gets hurt in a common area,” she told AMNY and “explained that her work as a trial lawyer was the best training to become a medical malpractice lawyer because it taught her how to ‘try a case and not get stuck under the weight of volumes of medical records.’”

“It taught me how to really find what’s important… how to put a case together without drowning under all the paper,” Coffinas told AMNY.

She added “that while she still finds trial work the most interesting part of her job, the most fulfilling is helping give people relief that they desperately need,” AMNY reported.

“When you can get that person money, in lieu of being able to restore their health… the fight for justice and their health is really gratifying,” she told AMNY, adding that it “helps them to know that somebody is on their side or that a jury agreed with them in holding people accountable.”

“Many of Coffinas’ clients have various degrees of cancer, even some who are at near-terminal stages,” AMNY reported.

“There’s definitely a social worker-type aspect to the job, where I’ll ask people how they’re doing during chemotherapy and tell them we’re rooting for you and that you’re inspiring,” Coffinas told AMNY, adding that “every client is their own unique individual and we go on the journey with them. When the case is settled, that’s where satisfaction comes in.”

The “moment of relief by compensating people to help ease some of that pain,” gives the most satisfaction Coffinas told AMNY. “How do you give a future to kids who’ve lost their mother during childbirth? The money really can make a difference in those scenarios.”

“Asked about healthcare system changes she would like to see, Coffinas said people should have equal access to quality healthcare,” AMNY reported.

“It’s a very unequal system that needs to be changed. Money versus no money. Poorest versus richest neighborhoods… there’s so much unfairness,” she told AMNY.

“While Coffinas admitted her free time is devoted to her daughter, her husband, and dog, she managed to become a certified yoga instructor in 2016,” AMNY reported.

“I always wanted to do it. Yoga helps me to become calm, learn something new and give me perspective, especially since I don’t have a calm job,” Coffinas told AMNY.

RELATED

General News
SNF Donates $15 Million to St. Michael’s Retirement Home

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has made a large donation of $15 million to St.

General News
Staikouras and Greek Delegation Ring the Opening Bell at the NYSE
General News
OXI Courage Award Recipient Arrested in Russia

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy Seeks Peace despite Atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings