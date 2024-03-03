Attempt to support Archbishop Elpidophoros at the 33rd Leadership 100 Conference in Florida

Church

BOSTON – The chairman of Leadership 100, Dimitrios Logothetis, turned the 33rd Conference of the Organization into an attempt to support Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. The Conference was convened in Florida from February 29 to March 3, 2024, specifically at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in the city of Naples, and was dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the Organization’s establishment and 725 people participated, more than any other conference – 525 people participated in last year’s conference.

It is emphasized that only one Metropolitan participated, Savas of Pittsburgh, and two assistant Bishops, retired Bishop Andonios of Phasiane and Sebastian of Zelon, assistant to Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta.

Logothetis, whose tenure as chairman of Leadership 100 was renewed for another two years, introduced Archbishop Elpidophoros, describing him in favorable and laudatory terms, speaking of Elpidophoros’ “vision.” Among other things, Logothetis said the following: “I will not make a lengthy introduction about Archbishop Elpidophoros because no introduction is needed. We all know him and we all love him. All I will say is that many ask me why I do what I do and why I try to help him and his vision as much as I can. Archbishop has been here for almost five years and has dealt with significant issues that I will not go into detail about. He has done wonderful work in addressing these issues. It’s no surprise that we have this amazing turnout of 725 people here, unlike last year when we had 525 people, indeed.”

Logothetis continued, saying, “you are all here to learn about our organization, of course, but I know, I see, that you are here because you want to get to know the Archbishop and are eager to learn about his vision and the things we need to do to ensure that Orthodoxy and Hellenism in America not only survive but thrive. The Archbishop will speak to you not only today but on other occasions about his vision, but what I like about the Archbishop is that as a leader, he makes himself available. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to meet many leaders in the business community. So many of you here have served or continue to serve as company CEOs or in your own businesses and you know that vision and courage is required to continue to demonstrate leadership, and that’s what we needed, which we have in America and we are so blessed that he is here [the Archbishop].”

Logothetis also referred to the achievements of Leadership 100, stating that it consists of 1,300 members, has $110 million in its coffers, has allocated $78 million in grants since its establishment, and has been instrumental in supporting Holy Gross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

It is reminded that Logothetis had traveled to Constantinople to express support for Archbishop Elpidophoros to Patriarch Bartholomew, following the revelation of The National Herald regarding the official intervention of the Greek Government regarding the role and divisive tactics of Archbishop Elpidophoros in the Archdiocese and the Greek-American Community.

When Archbishop Elpidophoros took the floor, he referred to Patriarch Bartholomew’s 84th birthday on Thursday, February 29, the telephone conversation he had with him. He conveyed the Patriarch’s good wishes and blessings to the conference attendees. In his speech, among other things, he said: “As I stand here before you, I am utterly amazed at the success and prosperity of Leadership 100 over the course of the last forty years. You have accomplished incredible works for the sake of the Church. Chief among them is the support of Leadership 100 for our beloved Hellenic College and Holy Cross School of Theology. Without the investment that you have made in the ‘Σχολή’ – the largest by far of all your investments throughout Orthodoxy and Hellenism – our precious School might have suffered fatal consequences.”

The Archbishop continued: “Leadership 100 is a potent endowment, because to ‘endow’ really is to empower, and that is what the Fund has been doing for these past four decades. Established by my truly visionary predecessor, the ever-memorable Archbishop Iakovos of North and South America, Leadership was brought to life by Greek Orthodox Christians who were true innovators of business and titans of industry. They are the giants upon whose shoulders we all stand, and we honor their sacrifice and their vision every time Leadership moves the Church forward. I have said it before and I shall say it again: our founders may have passed on, but the foundation that they built remains firm and strong. We are blessed to be the heirs of their dream, conceived forty years ago.”

The program included social events, private discussions of young professionals with Archbishop Elpidophoros, a Greek ‘glendi’ celebration, a golf event, award and medal presentations, an official dinner with dancing, and a Divine Liturgy at St. Catherine church in the city of Naples on Sunday, March 3 as the conclusion of the Conference.

It is noted that the Leadership 100 Conference takes place each year in different cities and states of the United States, and only its members participate in its events. Leadership 100 is a Non-Profit Organization and donations to it are tax-exempt. This Organization was founded during the days of the late Archbishop Iakovos, with pioneers such as the late George Chimples, Peter Dion, and Athanasios Anton. The initial idea was to find 100 Greek-Americans, each of whom would donate one hundred thousand dollars, either in a lump sum or ten thousand dollars annually for ten years. The interest from this endowment would be used as grants to support existing programs of the Archdiocese. Thus, it was originally named Leadership 100, but later it was rededicated in the name of Archbishop Iakovos. Over the years, Leadership 100 has increased in membership and today exceeds 1,300 members with total funds exceeding one hundred million dollars. From these funds, interest is drawn annually, the amounts of which are given as grants for programs and ministries of the Archdiocese. From its founding until today, Leadership 100 has given grants to programs of the Archdiocese and scholarships to the Theological School totaling over seventy-eight million dollars.