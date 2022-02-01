Canister Bombs Target Greek TV Journalist, Police Union Chief’s Homes

Society

ATHENS – The homes of a morning TV host and head of a Greek police union were attacked with homemade bombs that caused damage but no injuries, and no report of a motive or assailants.

Similar tactics were used in both, media reports said, adding that CCTV footage outside the home of the TV show presenter Dimitris Kambourakis showed a hooded and masked figure placing an explosive device made of small cooking gas canisters outside his apartment building in the quiet southern suburb of Argyroupoli at around 2.30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

“I was asleep when I heard a crack and a bang. I went outside and the entire door was on fire. One of the canisters had not exploded,” Kambrouakis told SKAI TV.

At around the same time, a homemade bomb went off in the central Athens district of Kypseli, outside the home of Vassilis Doumas, head of the union of special police guard.

He told Kathimerini he believes he was targeted for his opinions but didn’t clarify what that meant or what might have stirred it.

“The counter-argument cannot be in the form of fire and a threat to life,” he added. The entrances of both buildings were damaged.