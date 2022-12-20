Atlantic Area Commander U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Laura M. Dickey Visits HNDGS

Politics

ATHENS – The head of Strategy-Policy-Defence Planning of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), Rear Admiral Fragkiskos Leloudas welcomed Atlantic Area Commander U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Laura M. Dickey to the HNDGS headquarters on December 15, 2022, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, focusing particularly on the current defence and security challenges at sea, the protection of the borders and supervision of the waters, illegal migration and ways to tackle it, as well as the prospect of further upgrading cooperation between the Hellenic Armed Forces and the US Coast Guard.

Later, the Rear Admiral met with the Deputy Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff Rear Admiral Giorgos Kambourakis with whom she discussed issues of mutual interest.