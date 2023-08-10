Athens, Zagreb Mayors Denounce Soccer Violence, Death of Greek Fan

Politics

Candles and flowers lie, on the location where a 29-year-old Greek soccer fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Nea Philadelphia suburb, in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomašević joined in a statement condemning an Athens brawl brought on by Croatian soccer hooligans with Greek fans that led to the death of an AEK Athens supporter.

The melee left 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris dead after being stabbed and 104 arrests but it hadn’t been determined who delivered the fatal blow in the chaos during which riot police were absent and units called in a half hour later.

“Blind violence and blood have no place in football fields, cities or our society,” the message said, adding: “We unequivocally condemn the heinous crime that led to the loss of life of a young person and the sordid incidents with hooligans, who endangered the live of innocent citizens and small children. Violence has no nationality. Its only nationality is hatred.”

They said they hoped whomever was held responsible would be punished although soccer violence is almost routine in Greece and a number of alleged government crackdowns haven’t been able to stop it.

“Athens and Zagreb maintain relations of friendship, which as mayors we pledge to enhance even more. Our cooperation will not be undermined by isolated incidents of violence,” they said.

That came after Tomašević had sent a letter to Bakoyannis, expressing his shock at the events and giving condolences to all Athenians for the murder of the AEK fan on behalf of the citizens of Zagreb and before they spoke by phone about it.