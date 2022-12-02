x

December 2, 2022

Athens, World Mayors Light Christmas Tree at Syntagma Square

December 2, 2022
ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥΓΕΝΝΙΑΤΙΚΟ ΔΕΝΔΡΟ - ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑ
Αθηναίοι και επισκέπτες της πόλης διασκεδάζουν στη γιορτή για το άναμα του χριστουγεννιάτικου δένδρου στην πλατεία Συντάγματος, Αθήνα Πέμπτη 1 Δεκεμβρίου 2022. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΟΡΕΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΟΥ

The City of Athens completed its preparations for the Christmas holidays with the lighting of a spectacular Christmas tree at 19:15 on Thursday, December 1, at Syntagma square in downtown Athens.

The 21-metre-high Christmas tree, which travelled from the town of Karpenissi to Athens, was illuminated by 5km of 40,000 small lights and is decorated by hundreds of balls and other ornaments.

More than 120km of Christmas lights, 15km more than the previous year, are already adding festive cheer to the districts and neighbourhoods of Athens this year.

This special holiday took an international character this year, as mayors from all over the world took part, along with Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, in the lighting of the Christmas tree in Athens, sending a strong message of peace, unity and solidarity between peoples.

