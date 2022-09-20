Athens to Host 11th Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum on October 25-26

Economy

ATHENS – The 11th Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum is to be held in Athens on October 25-26 on the theme “Greece and the Arab World: Growing Ties”.

According to an announcement, the forum will explore the recently closer bonds that are forming between Greece and Arab countries, reflected in “an increase in the flow of investments and the balance of trade, as well as coordination in issues of strategic importance”.

This year’s programme will also include the second “Greece and the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries” Business Gathering, and the fourth “Meet the Arab Ambassadors” Roundtable Discussion.

Registration to participate is open until October 14, 2022.