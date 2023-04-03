x

April 3, 2023

Greek Train Driver Moved Emotionally Passing Spot Where 57 Died

April 3, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[360458] ΕΠΑΝΕΚΚΙΝΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΔΡΟΜΟΛΟΓΙΩΝ INTERCITY ΘΕΣΣΑΛΟΝΙΚΗ - ΑΘΗΝΑ(ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗ/EUROKINISSI)
As of Monday (April 3), passenger trains on the Athens-Thessaloniki railway line return to operation. (Photo by RAPHAEL GEORGIADI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The resumption of the Athens-Thessaloniki route after a head-on train collision on Feb. 28 killed 57 people was fraught with emotion, with the driver struggling to contain himself as it passed the spot of the accident.

That was at Tempe, where a passenger train carrying 350 people was coming out of a tunnel en route to Greece’s second largest city and smashed into a cargo train, obliterating passengers in the first couple of cars.

As the first train running again – with the New Democracy government promising that delayed safety measures would be in place later in the year – the driver was speaking to the state-run broadcaster ERT.

In a trembling voice he said, “A lot of emotion, guys, a lot of emotion, please…” he said, visibly moved, noted the news site Iefimerida, no report how many people were willing to get on board again.

https://www.iefimerida.gr/ellada/tempi-stigmi-poy-intercity-perna-simeio-tragodias

While the tragedy was little more than a month old, it has begun to fade from the headlines in Greece with Easter approaching on April 16 and elections coming May 21, politicians moving past the mourning to campaign.

Three stationmasters are being charged with negligence but no higher-ranking managers or former Transportation Minister Kostas Karamanlis, who resigned but is being retained on the parliamentary ballot, the blame placed on workers who media reports said weren’t trained properly.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

