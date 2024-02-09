Athens – The Capital City of ‘Settling Scores’?

Columnists

Christos Gialias, 59, from the West Attica suburb of Mandra was killed in early evening on Wednesday, February 8, 2024. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

Did Athens envy the faded reputation of Brooklyn or Chicago for ‘settling scores’ among mobsters? “Perpetrators ‘gassed’ the SUV carrying a 59-year-old businessman with Kalashnikov assault rifles” website reports say, “and then set it on fire, resulting in the victim being burned.”

This tragic event did not occur on a street in Brooklyn, in a dark, dirty spot under a bridge, where mobsters – you have surely seen the ‘The Godfather’ – used to settle old scores. No, something like that hasn’t happened there for several years.

It happened in Athens.

And if it had been the first time, we wouldn’t give it much importance. Unfortunately, it happens often. Unacceptably often.

Is there a leadership issue in the Ministry of Citizen Protection? (This name sounds a bit Orwellian now.) Possibly. One of the few periods in recent years when things in the Ministry were straightened out was due to the strong leadership it had during Takis Theodorikakos’ tenure. He fearlessly undertook necessary staff changes to impose order. After the serious adventure with Oikonomou, the government turned to an experienced man with previous tenures at this ministry – Michalis Chrisochoidis. It turns out, however, he has not yet managed to correct the situation.

It is inconceivable that these things are happening in Athens. In a city and a country that used to be the embodiment of security and order.

What has happened? Why does it persist?

Many kinds of rumors are circulating. Which one should someone believe, especially in a time when misinformation has exceeded every limit?

The essence of the matter, however, is that the state, every state, is all-powerful, and no group of mobsters can compare to it in the power it possesses.

So it is up to the state to impose order. To protect the citizens and the name of Athens.

Perhaps the existing laws are not sufficient and new ones are needed.

However, with the comfortable majority that the government has in Parliament and the great personal popularity enjoyed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, this should not be a problem.

So let the government act immediately. Let the impression not be entrenched that Athens is suitable for…settling scores.