June 8, 2024

Society

Athens Riviera Summit, a Forum for Dialogue and Synergies

June 8, 2024
By The National Herald
Athens Riviera Summit 2024
The Athens Riviera Summit 2024 takes place June 18-20 at the prestigious Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens. Photo: Athens Riviera Summit

ATHENS – The Athens Riviera Summit 2024 takes place June 18-20 at the prestigious Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens.

The Athens Riviera Summit is an annual international forum for dialogue and synergies, which unites leaders across the spheres of government, investment, business, and institutions, from Greece, Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and beyond. Through its high-level panel discussions, roundtables, keynote speeches, B2B and B2G meetings, pitch sessions as well as the Athens Riviera Symposium, the Athens Riviera Summit strengthens multilateral economic dialogue and relations-building among investors, government officials, business leaders, and key representatives from institutions.

Business, investment, and institutional leaders from Greece and around the world will gather at the Athens Riviera Summit 2024 to discuss crucial issues of international economic cooperation, delve into Greece’s business and investment landscape and the advancements in key sectors, and of course discover the Athens Riviera’s role as a top-tier global growth and investment destination.

More information available online: https://athensrivieraforum.com.

ATHENS – The Athens Riviera Summit 2024 takes place June 18-20 at the prestigious Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens.

