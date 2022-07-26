Athens Prosecutor Orders Urgent Investigation into Fatal Helicopter Accident

Society

The accidental death of a 22-year-old Briton at the Spata heliport, East Attica, on Monday. (Photo: «Daily Mail»)

ATHENS – An urgent preliminary investigation was ordered on Tuesday into the accidental death of a 22-year-old Briton at the Spata heliport, East Attica, on Monday.

The investigation was ordered by the Athens First Instance Prosecutor’s Office.

The pilot and two ground technicians were arrested and appeared before a public prosecutor on Monday, who released them without filing charges until a prosecutor’s investigation into the causes of the fatal accident is completed.

At the heliport in the area of Agios Georgios, the man was struck by the tail rotor while he was stepping off the aircraft. He and three other compatriots had just flown back from the island of Myconos with the leased helicopter.