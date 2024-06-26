x

Athens Mayor Challenges Resolute Androulakis to Hold Leadership Election

June 26, 2024
By TNH Staff
ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΙΒΛΙΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΓΙΟΩΡΓΟΥ ΣΙΑΚΑΝΤΑΡΗ ΣΤΟ ΑΜΦΙΘΕΑΤΡΟ ΤΟΥ 9.84 Ρ/Σ--(ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ ΜΠΟΝΗΣ//EUROKINISSI)
Athens Mayor Haris Doukas. (Photo by Christos Bonis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – With PASOK Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis unable to lift the Socialists fortunes and stagnating in third place, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas asked the party’s central committee to hold leadership elections in November.

Doukas won a surprising upset over then Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis from New Democracy to lead the Greek capital and has been active since taking office, now openly challenging the Socialists leader after the party flopped in European Parliament elections, finishing third.

Doukas said he wants to revitalize the dormant party that merged with the KINAL center-left after once dominating Greece’s political landscape before joining New Democracy as a junior partner in a coalition and backing austerity measures.

That led to the party’s near destruction under then leader Evangelos Venizelos and saw PASOK become essentially politically irrelevant before teaming with KINAL but Androulakis has been unable to overtake the second–place SYRIZA.

Greece’s fractured Left has given Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis a clear playing field and double digit leads over both his rivals who have been unable to muster greater support from voters.

Doukaks said he wants a national conference in October to plan a blueprint for relevancy and then a leadership vote Nov. 3 and 10, “with the transparent and reliable procedures that were conducted in the 2017 and 2021 elections.”

There was no initial response from PASOK’s leadership although it was reported that he was told to make the proposal directly to the committee in a June 30 meeting instead of the email he sent.

Androulakis has held firm against growing criticism and dissension and said he would eject dissidents, which has led to further potshots against him within the party over trying to squelch opposing opinions.

