Athens Eating, Drinking Model for Miami’s Calista Greek Seafood Taverna

The Greek eatery chain Calista Greek Seafood Taverna will open a third spot in Florida, this one in Miami, but the idea for what’s behind it came back in the homeland and the Greek capital.

“The food and bar scene in Athens, Greece is my main source of inspiration for Calista,” Chef Partner, Thomas Fotouras told Miami Community News about what he wanted to recreate.

“I want customers to feel like they are in Greece, eating the most authentic Greek cuisine and the freshest seafood, but most importantly, I want them to feel like family,” he said, Greeks loving to socialize and eat together.

“We are excited to bring authentic Greek cuisine to Española Way,” said owner Costa Grillas. “The always-buzzing street is the perfect setting for Miami locals and visitors to experience our menu’s bold Mediterranean flavors and fresh, local cuisine,” the Greek way.

It will feature bright, Mykonos-inspired decor including bougainvillea flowers, pots, hanging basket lights, an ice display of whole fish and seafood, and majestic murals featuring a scene from the film ‘The Greek Tycoon’, and another by acclaimed photographer Robert McCabe.