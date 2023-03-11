x

March 11, 2023

Athens Eating, Drinking Model for Miami’s Calista Greek Seafood Taverna

March 11, 2023
By The National Herald
Calista-taverna_22-
Calista Greek Seafood Taverna (Photo calistataverna.com)

The Greek eatery chain Calista Greek Seafood Taverna will open a third spot in Florida, this one in Miami, but the idea for what’s behind it came back in the homeland and the Greek capital.

“The food and bar scene in Athens, Greece is my main source of inspiration for Calista,” Chef Partner, Thomas Fotouras told Miami Community News about what he wanted to recreate.
“I want customers to feel like they are in Greece, eating the most authentic Greek cuisine and the freshest seafood, but most importantly, I want them to feel like family,” he said, Greeks loving to socialize and eat together.

“We are excited to bring authentic Greek cuisine to Española Way,” said owner Costa Grillas. “The always-buzzing street is the perfect setting for Miami locals and visitors to experience our menu’s bold Mediterranean flavors and fresh, local cuisine,” the Greek way.

It will feature bright, Mykonos-inspired decor including bougainvillea flowers, pots, hanging basket lights, an ice display of whole fish and seafood, and majestic murals featuring a scene from the film ‘The Greek Tycoon’, and another by acclaimed photographer Robert McCabe.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

