Athens Domestic Worker Detained Over Nude Kiddie Pics on Net

Society

ATHENS – A 28-year-old domestic worker who authorities said took nude images of children for whom she was caring and put them on Internet was taken into custody, but not named.

The woman was taken before an investigating magistrate, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency (AMNA,) adding that she is from Nepal and was working for a family in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia and looked after two young children, no ages given.

The father of two children and the woman’s employer said that while searching for a valuable watch that he had lost, he discovered that the woman had taken nude photos of his two children on her mobile phone the report said.

The woman reportedly claimed that there was no criminal motive for her taking nude photos of children but was also accused of distributing the material on the Internet, no other motive being said.