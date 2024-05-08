x

May 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

Athens Court Reviewing Leniency Verdicts in 2018 Deadly Wildfires Cases

May 8, 2024
By The National Herald
Greece Forest Fire Charred Belongings In this Thursday, July 26, 2018 photo, a damaged air condition unit stands at a destroyed house with another burnt building in the background, in Mati, east of Athens. More than 86 people were either killed by the flames or drowned on Monday's wildfire as they tried to flee the fire into the nearby sea, waiting for hours in the water for rescue from local fishermen and private boat owners who saved many. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE - In this Thursday, July 26, 2018 photo, a damaged air condition unit stands at a destroyed house with another burnt building in the background, in Mati, east of Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – After public outrage over only five of 21 defendants in July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 104 people being convicted of a range of charges – and allowed to buy out their jail time – the Athens Court of Appeals is taking a second look whether it was too lenient.

The trial took 19 months and the court set aside a prosecutor’s recommendation for tougher sentences and issued a verdict that, apart from the fines, saw nobody severely punished, common in Greece.

The finding came 5 ½ years after the fires that were accidentally started by an elderly man burning brush in the northern Athens neighborhood of Penteli, which was whipped up by high winds that moved like a freight train and almost wiped out the seaside village of Mati.

The delays mean the statute of limitations is running out, leading the court to review whether there should be more stringent penalties, looking at the acquittals and reduced sentences that brought public fury.

The case will be reexamined completely as Greece doesn’t have double jeopardy laws that mean a verdict is final, and allows prosecutors to keep trying defendants over and over in hopes of getting a conviction.

RELATED

Politics
Prosecutor Wants Released Ex-Golden Dawn Leader Now Sent Back to Prison

ATHENS - Following public criticism over the early release from jail of former Golden Dawn neo-Nazi party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, who served only 4 ½ years of a 13-year sentence, Appeals Court prosecutor Nikitas Theologidis wants him returned to prison.

Economy
Hellinikon Development Accelerates After Years of Delays
Politics
Jailed Former Golden Dawn Spokesman Kasidiaris Wants Out of Jail Too

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Rape, Terror and Death at Sea: How a Boat Carrying Rohingya Children, Women and Men Capsized

MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — Huddled on board the boat, the 12-year-old girl quaked with fear.

The God-Man Jesus, through His death and resurrection, located human life within the Life of the Holy Trinity.

Let us make ourselves resplendent for the festival and embrace one another.

NICOSIA - Humanitarian aid for Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s invasion, amid the hunt for Hamas terrorists responsible for the deaths of more than 1200 Israelis, is set to be delivered via an American ship departing from Cyprus.

ATHENS - After public outrage over only five of 21 defendants in July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 104 people being convicted of a range of charges - and allowed to buy out their jail time - the Athens Court of Appeals is taking a second look whether it was too lenient.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.