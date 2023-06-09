Athens Capital Link Sustainability Forum Addressed Progress and Challenges

Community

ATHENS – The 13th Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum titled ‘Financing & Investments Spearheading Sustainable Growth’ was held June 8 under the Auspices of Attica regional government at the Divani Caravel hotel in Athens.

Led by Capital Link Founder, President, and CEO Nicolas Bornozis and Managing Director Olga Bornozis and their dynamic transatlantic staff, the well-attended conference featured senior executives from Greek banks, companies, and leading organizations, as well as past national ministers and top current regional and municipal government officials. Speakers included Greek-Americans C. Dean Metropoulos, Chairman and CEO of Metropoulos and Company, and John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments.

The Forum, which took place for the 13th consecutive year, had as its main focus ‘Sustainability-Corporate,Social’, a timely topic given that Responsibility, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-guided investing is important to the success of companies all of the world, including Greece.

The Forum concluded with the ceremony for the ‘Capital Link Sustainability Leadership Award’. This year’s honoree was Vassiliki Lazarakou, the first female Chairperson of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission in its 30 years of operation. She is also a member of the Management Board of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The award is presented to persons or entities “for their contribution to society and for the elevation of Greece and the Greek culture globally.”

Lazarakou told The National Herald that the award was not personal for her, but reflects the work and initiatives of ESMA regarding sustainability. She noted that there has been progress in Greece “not only because they know it’s important for attracting investors, but because they want to do it.”

Regarding overall economic progress, Koudounis told TNH “the Greeks are coming around. We’re seeing it in the confidence that they have, the stability we’ve had in the last few years, and the investments we are seeing from the Diaspora is helping. Ten years ago there was brain drain, now, people are coming back.”

Metropoulos told THH Greece’s sustainability progress is partly due to the fact that “the young people are very enlightened and educated,” adding that, “they also see the world around them presenting dangers for their children and grandchildren, so they know they have to embrace change.”