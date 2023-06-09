Athens Capital Link Sustainability Forum Addressed Progress and Challenges

Left to right: Capital Link Founder, President, and CEO Nicolas Bornozis, past Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Calamos Investments CEO John Koudounis, and Capital Link Managing Director Olga Bornozis. (Photo by Constantine S. Sirigos)
ATHENS – The 13th Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum titled ‘Financing & Investments Spearheading Sustainable Growth’ was held June 8 under the Auspices of Attica regional government at the Divani Caravel hotel in Athens.
Led by Capital Link Founder, President, and CEO Nicolas Bornozis and Managing Director Olga Bornozis and their dynamic transatlantic staff, the well-attended conference featured senior executives from Greek banks, companies, and leading organizations, as well as past national ministers and top current regional and municipal government officials. Speakers included Greek-Americans C. Dean Metropoulos, Chairman and CEO of Metropoulos and Company, and John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments.
The Forum, which took place for the 13th consecutive year, had as its main focus ‘Sustainability-Corporate,Social’, a timely topic given that Responsibility, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-guided investing is important to the success of companies all of the world, including Greece.
The Forum concluded with the ceremony for the ‘Capital Link Sustainability Leadership Award’. This year’s honoree was Vassiliki Lazarakou, the first female Chairperson of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission in its 30 years of operation. She is also a member of the Management Board of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The award is presented to persons or entities “for their contribution to society and for the elevation of Greece and the Greek culture globally.”
Lazarakou told The National Herald that the award was not personal for her, but reflects the work and initiatives of ESMA regarding sustainability. She noted that there has been progress in Greece “not only because they know it’s important for attracting investors, but because they want to do it.”
Regarding overall economic progress, Koudounis told TNH “the Greeks are coming around. We’re seeing it in the confidence that they have, the stability we’ve had in the last few years, and the investments we are seeing from the Diaspora is helping. Ten years ago there was brain drain, now, people are coming back.”
Metropoulos told THH Greece’s sustainability progress is partly due to the fact that “the young people are very enlightened and educated,” adding that, “they also see the world around them presenting dangers for their children and grandchildren, so they know they have to embrace change.”
NEW YORK – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on June 8 was named Citizen of the Year by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) Honor Legion, the oldest Fraternal Organization in the NYPD, for her unwavering support for our nation's law enforcement officers.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In