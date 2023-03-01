x

March 1, 2023

Athens-Benghazi Flights Launching on Thursday

March 1, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ
Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece. (EUROKINISSI/Thanassis Dimopoulos)

ATHENS – Flights between Athens and the Libyan city of Benghazi will launch on Thursday, the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The Athens-Benghazi-Athens flights will be carried out by air carriers Air Mediterranean and Marathon Airlines, with the first flight scheduled for March 2 by Marathon Airlines. Greece’s Consul General in Benghazi Stavros Venizelos will board this flight, it was noted.

Promoting Greek actions in Benghazi -including Greece’s important contribution to the modernization of the port of Benghazi- leads to tangible economic benefits, it was emphasized in the Greek ministry’s announcement.

This new air connection is a forerunner of Greece’s intention for a long-term presence, cooperation and assistance in the entire country of Libya when the internal situation there allows for it, it was further noted.

The Athens-Benghazi air connection is expected to strengthen ties between the two friendly peoples, in conjunction with launching entry visas to Greece, for which applications will become available at the Greek Consulate in Benghazi on February 12, said the ministry.

Trade and economic sectors, as well as business and tourist flows will also be strengthened by the new flights, it was highlighted, through which cultural contacts will intensify, serving as a bridge of friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

