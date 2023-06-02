x

June 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Society

Athens Airport Shareholders Moving Ahead With Privatization Sale

June 2, 2023
By The National Herald
ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ
Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece. (EUROKINISSI/Thanassis Dimopoulos)

ATHENS – With tourism booming again and airports around Greece filling to capacity with added flights and millions of passengers annually, shareholders at Athens International Airport have approved the sale of a 30 percent stake.

That will be done through the state’s privatization agency TAIPED, a senior official from the agency told Reuters, and the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund has hired Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank to act as advisers.

The other shareholders are Germany-based manager AviAlliance, which currently holds 40 percent, Greece’s sovereign wealth fund HCAP with a 25 percent share, and Copelouzos group, which owns 5 percent.

They signed a memorandum for AviAlliance to acquire a further 10 percent stake, with TAIPED’s remaining 20 percent to be sold through an initial public offering (IPO) for listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, the unnamed official said.

The full 30 percent stake could be valued at between 800 million and 1 billion euros ($880.6 million-$1.1 billion) it was estimated, the sale having been planned for earlier in the year before being pushed back.

With COVID-19 health restrictions lifted in 2022, Greece is on a path to set a record for visits that could bring in more than 30 million people, traffic at the airport rising 47.5 percent in the first four months to six million arrivals.

RELATED

Society
Ancient Egyptian Queen’s Bracelets Revealed Trading With Greece

ATHENS - Bracelets found in the tomb of the ancient Egyptian queen Hetepheres I, mother of  Khufu, the pharaoh who commissioned the Great Pyramid of Giza – also showed trading was then going on with Ancient Greece.

Society
No Added Jail Time for Greek Drummer, 72, Who Abused Minors
Sciences
Newly Discovered Stone Tools Drag Dawn of Greek Archaeology Back by a Quarter-million Years

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.