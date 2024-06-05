x

June 5, 2024

Athens Airport Passenger Traffic Up 18.5% in May

June 5, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Venizelos
FILE - Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Spata, near Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport saw an 18.5% increase in May compared to the same month in 2023. According to airport statistics, passenger numbers reached 3.01 million in May 2024, reflecting this significant growth.

Both domestic and international passenger traffic contributed to this rise, exceeding last year’s figures by 10.6% and 22.3%, respectively.

Overall, in the first five months of the year, the airport handled 10.71 million passengers, marking a 17% increase. Domestic passenger traffic rose by 9.0%, while international traffic surged by 20.8%.

Flights

The number of flights at Athens International Airport in the first five months of 2024 totaled 92,310, representing a 14.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Both domestic and international flights saw growth, with increases of 6.8% and 19.7%, respectively, compared to 2023.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

