x

March 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

VIDEO

Athenians’ Society of NY Hosted an Impressive Cultural Event in Astoria

March 20, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Athenians' Society Exposition IMG_2631
Members of the Athenians’ Society Board, the artists who performed in the musical portion of the program, and Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Konstantinou at the Fourth Book Exposition of Hellenic Writers of the Diaspora on March 18 at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

ASTORIA – The Athenians’ Society of New York in collaboration with the Greek American Writers League, Queens College, and the Hellenic American Project (HAP) on March 18 at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria presented the Fourth Book Exposition of Hellenic Writers of the Diaspora commemorating Greek Independence Day, March 25, 1821. Writers and authors shared their works at the event which also celebrated World Poetry Day, March 21, established by UNESCO in 1999. The live musical performance featured 10 classic songs associated with March 25th presented by the gifted artists Cyprus New York Productions Musical Director Phyto Stratis, vocalists Ariadne Anna, Aggeliki Psoni, Alexandros Darna, Tasos Karydis, with Glafkos Kontemeniotis on piano, Kostas Psarros on bouzouki, and Athena Adamopoulos on piano.

Athenians’ Society President Panos Adamopoulos gave the welcoming remarks noting what an honor and joy it was to have the writers with us to present their works and thanked them warmly on behalf of the Athenians’ Society of New York Board. He noted that many people worked extremely hard to organize the event, especially the Board members whom he congratulated and called to join him onstage to be recognized for their efforts.

Adamopoulos then introduced Fani Pagoulatou who served as moderator and introduced each of the speakers. First up was Avgi Atmatzidou who read a poem of her own about domestic violence against women and then, in honor of 1821, read from a letter by Manto Mavrogenous. Next, since she had another event to attend, Athena Kromidas gave her informative presentation on the historical novel Loukis Laras by Demetrios Vikelas, titled ‘The Beginning of the Modern Greek Novel.’

Nikos Zavolas read from his book ‘Maskes’ (Masks), not to do with the pandemic, he noted. He has participated in all four of the Athenians’ Society’s Expositions of Hellenic Writers of the Diaspora.

Vana Kontomerkos read from a book she is currently writing while Maria Micheles read a piece about her late parents and a poem she wrote about the Greek Independence Parade.

Left to right: Vana Kontomerkos, honoree Tasos Mouzakis, and Panos Adamopoulos presenting the award. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Tasos Mouzakis, founding member and current President of the Greek-American Literary Society and Vice President of the Athenians’ Society of New York, then read his poetry. He was later presented with the Athenians’ Society’s award in honor of his writing.

Sevi Boutos, before reading her poems, mentioned the Greek-American writers who are no longer with us, and began with a poem about Regina Pagoulatos.

Maria Nikolis noted that she is a new writer and shared her children’s books which began as stories she told her granddaughter. During the pandemic, she found the time to write the stories down for publication.

Gabriel Panagiosoulis joked that he waited 10 years for the invitation to return to the Exposition, having participated in the first one a decade ago. He read from ‘Selides’ (Pages) which describes his writing process.

Maria Micheles at the podium during the Athenians’ Society of New York Fourth Book Exposition of Hellenic Writers of the Diaspora on March 18. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Aspa Papakonstantinou-Trigonis, an Athens native who now resides in Bridgeport, CT, then read her poems.

Maria Olon Tsaroucha, an actress and author, read from her book ‘SupraConscious? The Genius within You: How to Experience Your Infinite Potential and Master Ultimate Performances Every Single Moment on Stage and in Life.’

Justine Frangouli-Argyris, a native of Lefkada working in Montreal, Canada, since 1989 as a journalist for the Athens News Agency, noted that she is inspired by real life. She read an excerpt from her book ‘I Trikimia’ about a romance between a Greek-Canadian woman and a Greek man.

Nikos Zavolas read from his book ‘Maskes’ (Masks) at the Athenians’ Society of New York Fourth Book Exposition of Hellenic Writers of the Diaspora. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

HAP Director, Professor Nicholas Alexiou of Queens College gave a presentation on poetry and Hellenic culture and read from the works of some Greek-American poets whose books are among those in the archive and certainly deserve more recognition and study.

Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Konstantinou was among those present and shared his greetings, noting that in his seven months as Consul General he has attended many events hosted by various organizations and associations, but this was the first he attended hosted by the association that represents the place where he was born and raised, Athens. In his remarks, he pointed out that “the Greek language and culture are our soul, our true passport for maintaining Greek identity for all Greeks no matter how far away from Greece they live.”

Athena Kromidas spoke about the historical novel Loukis Laras by Demetrios Vikelas at the Athenians’ Society of New York Fourth Book Exposition of Hellenic Writers of the Diaspora on March 18. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Adamopoulos noted that the event is part of the Athenians’ Society’s efforts to promote Hellenic culture and bring together the Hellenic-American community.

“I would like to thank all the Board members from the bottom of my heart and I am extremely appreciative of all the work they do,” he said. “I am humbled and honored to be at the head of the Athenians’ Society and I want to thank them for their support, dedication, and their constant commitment.”

“It’s an honor to have all these writers with us,” he said.

A reception followed the presentation where attendees had the opportunity to congratulate the organizers and the writers and also purchase books.

The Board of the Athenians’ Society of New York:

President Panos Adamopoulos

Vice President Tasos Mouzakis

Secretary Sylvia Adamopoulos

Assistant Secretary Stelios Stroumpakis

Treasurer Andreas Kontomerkos

Members

Iro Plakogiannis

Dora Lagos

Pavlos Hatzikyriakos

Elias Neofotistos

Alternates

Marianthi Papafragkou

Fani Pagoulatou

Advisor Vana Kontomerkou

RELATED

Events
St. Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby, PA, Celebrates Greek Independence

UPPER DARBY, PA – On March 19, the Saint Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby held its annual celebration for the Greek Independence Day.

United States
Hellenic Congress of America Hosts Dinner Dance at Mythos in Bayside
United States
AHEPA Family of LI Greek Flag Presentation at Nassau County Exec Building Mar. 23

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.