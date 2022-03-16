x

March 16, 2022

Athena Kasvikis’ Behave Bras Picks up $150K on ABC’s Shark Tank

March 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Athena Kasvikis behave-bras
Athena Kasvikis, founder and CEO of Behave Bras. Photo: Behave Bras website

NEW YORK – Athena Kasvikis, the founder of Behave Bras, appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank on March 11, pitching her innovative line of wire-free lingerie made for the biggest busts, making an impressive deal for her brand.

Kasvikis, of Greek and Italian heritage and a native of Greece, NY, struggled for years “trying to ensure that her chest wasn’t the most noticeable thing about her,” according to the Behave website. “Constant quad-boob, painful shoulder divots, and constant discomfort finally took their toll and she screamed, ‘Enough is enough!’”

Finding a bra that fits is challenging for most women of all sizes and Kasvikis, 39, started Behave because, she found that “for too many years, big bra brands ignored big breasts in the U.S.”

“Sick and tired of not being comfortable in her own skin,” Kasvikis “wanted something wire-free and supportive… something to prevent chest-wrinkles from forming while she slept, something pretty enough to feel proud of.”

The company’s mission is “to help women love their bodies, and their bras, again.”

Kasvikis says on the Behave website, “I grew up in a big Greek/Italian family and always felt supported. But I developed a problem. Well, two big problems to be precise. I developed large breasts at a young age and they wrecked my back, neck and shoulders. I used to have to wear not 1, but 2-3 sports bras just to exercise without major pain!”

In her appearance on Shark Tank, Kasvikis was hoping for an investment deal of $150,000 for 10% equity. She told the “Sharks”- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John- that after making “$110,000 in sales and a low return rate of 12%… the brand had also patented the entire product,” MEA WorldWide (MEAW) reported.

Kevin O’Leary “was the first shark to jump in and make her an offer for $150,000” and “asked for 20% equity in return,” MEAW reported, adding that “Athena made a counter for 17%, but the sharks quickly chimed in, noting that negotiating for a mere 3% might cost her the deal.”

O’Leary “even mentioned that he was betting on her and investing in her,” MEAW reported, noting that Kasvikis “took the offer and made a deal of $150,000 for 20%.”

The fan reaction to the unexpected partnership on social media included posts of Twitter, such as ”WOW — I did not see an Athena-Kevin partnership coming!” and “There is some more diversity for @kevinolearytv’s portfolio! Congratulations to you and @BehaveBras! #SharkTank,” MEAW reported.

“Kevin made that offer so fast because that was a great pitch and he sees the success Athena. Take it #SharkTank,” another fan posted, MEAW reported. The Sharks also joined in on Twitter with Barbara Corcoran posting: “That was quick! Cheers to @KevinOlearyTV for being so ‘supportive’ #SharkTank @ABCSharkTank #BehaveBras” and Daymond John adding: “What a PAIR. never expected Kevin to be the first one to jump into this deal. #SharkTank.”

Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8PM Eastern and 7 PM Central on ABC. Episodes are also available on demand and on Hulu while previous seasons are on Amazon Prime and iTunes.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

