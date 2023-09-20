x

September 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

At UN, Erdogan Tells World to Accept Occupied Side of Split Cyprus

September 20, 2023
By The National Herald
UN General Assembly
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK – He refuses to recognize the Greek-Cypriot legitimate government that’s a member of the European Union he wants his country to join, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the United Nations should recognize a rogue state seized in unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

That has seen Turkish-Cypriots occupying the northern third for almost 50 years and decades of diplomacy failing, leading Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to reject reunification.

They want a two-state solution with permanent partition and acceptance of the self-declared republic on the occupied side where Turkey keeps 35,000 troops Erdogan said will never leave there.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly annual opening in New York he repeated his insistence that the Turkish-Cypriot side should be seen as an independent state, recognized only by Turkey now in the world.

“We call for the international community to recognize the TRNC’s [sic] sovereignty and establish diplomatic, political, and economic ties with this country,” he said, using an acronym for the occupied, isolated side.

He also made note of an incident in the buffer zone in which Turkish-Cypriot forces attacked UN peacekeepers trying to prevent the building of a road into the neutral area.

Referring to the peacekeepers he said that, “We expect neutrality from the UN peace force on the island. We do not desire this body, whose reputation has already been damaged, to face a new reputational loss in Cyprus.”

The Turkish leader also referred to “our expectation from the European Union is that it quickly fulfills its commitments towards our country,” adding that “the indecisive attitudes” towards Turkey must end.

That was in reference to his renewed push for Turkey to join the 27-member state bloc in a process that began in 2005 and seen prospects worsen until his authoritarian government that also bars Cypriot ships and planes.

Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides wants the EU to be involved in unity talks but Erdogan and Tatar have rejected at the same time as reaching out to the bloc’s leaders to accept the rogue state.

RELATED

Politics
A Delicate Balance: Cyprus Dilemma Seen UN Sidelines Soft Talks

NICOSIA - The Turkish-Cypriot side has rejected reunification and any European Union involvement but both are seen on the table for sideline talks at the United Nations General Assembly, pushed by Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides.

Politics
British Envoy Says Russians Sent Black Money to Occupied Cyprus Side
Society
Trial in Four Accused in Cyprus Residency Permit Scandal Begins Oct. 11

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.