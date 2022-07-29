x

July 29, 2022

At this Moment It Makes No Sense to Bring Back Any Covid Measures, Plevris Says

July 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΡΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΤΡΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠ. ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΘΑΝΟ ΠΛΕΥΡΗ(ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Health Minister Thanos Plevris. (Photo by Michalis Karagiannis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The current wave of the pandemic has already peaked and there a downward trend in cases is observed, while the national health systen is not under pressure and “at this moment it makes no sense to bring back any measures,” said Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Friday, speaking on SKAI TV.

Regarding the rising number of Covid patient deaths, he pointed out that a very large percentage of these were people that had covid but actually died of other causes. “Now we have many deaths that are with covid – and not from covid. Because 30% to 35% of the cases that are hospitalised at the moment are hospitalised because they have been admitted to hospital for another reason and subsequently test positive for Covid, so they have to be admitted to a covid ward,” the minister explained.

The health minister also referred to the reinforcement of the national health system with staff, saying that “6,000 positions will be announced.” In addition, he added, it will be strengthened in targeted directions from the Recovery Fund, to the amount of 1.5 billion euros.

‘Rescind the Doctrine’ Protest Greets Pope in Canada

ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday at Canada’s national shrine and came face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples: to rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” and repudiate the theories that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.

