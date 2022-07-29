At this Moment It Makes No Sense to Bring Back Any Covid Measures, Plevris Says

Politics

ATHENS – The current wave of the pandemic has already peaked and there a downward trend in cases is observed, while the national health systen is not under pressure and “at this moment it makes no sense to bring back any measures,” said Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Friday, speaking on SKAI TV.

Regarding the rising number of Covid patient deaths, he pointed out that a very large percentage of these were people that had covid but actually died of other causes. “Now we have many deaths that are with covid – and not from covid. Because 30% to 35% of the cases that are hospitalised at the moment are hospitalised because they have been admitted to hospital for another reason and subsequently test positive for Covid, so they have to be admitted to a covid ward,” the minister explained.

The health minister also referred to the reinforcement of the national health system with staff, saying that “6,000 positions will be announced.” In addition, he added, it will be strengthened in targeted directions from the Recovery Fund, to the amount of 1.5 billion euros.