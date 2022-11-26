At San Francisco’s Souvla, Fast Casual Greek Dining Upscale Too

United States

ATHENS – The fast casual restaurant for many puts the emphasis on casual but at Souvla, which just opened in the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco, owner George Billies wants it to be upscale too.

“Even though you order from the counter, your food is brought to you and your table is cleared when you’re finished. Those points, along with our attention and passion for great design, experience, and service mean a Souvla looks, acts, and feels like a full-service restaurant, one that’s nice enough to bring a date,” he said.

That approach was outlined by Forbes magazine which noted that the menu extends to Greek wines and traditional Greek mezé and small plates, honoring the brand’s Greek roots, and a fan favorite: fried saganaki cheese.

This is Souvla’s fourth spot in the city and he has plans to cross the bay to Marin in 2023 as there’s no stopping customers from coming.

“I saw an opportunity to leverage my fine dining background against the rise of fast-casual restaurants, especially within a city like San Francisco which is incredibly expensive to both live and operate in,” he said.