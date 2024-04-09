x

April 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

WORLD

At Least 3 Dead and 4 Missing in an Explosion at Hydroelectric Plant near Bologna

April 9, 2024
By Associated Press
EXPLOSION-BOLOGNA
Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police) officers on the site of an explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, Italy, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Italian media are reporting that an explosion at a hydroelectric plant Tuesday in the Apennine Mountains south of Bologna has left at least three people dead and another six reported missing. The explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, some 70 kilometers southwest of Bologna. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN  — An explosion Tuesday at a decades-old hydroelectric plant in northern Italy killed at least three workers and injured five others, a regional fire chief said. At least four other people were missing.

The explosion at power company Enel’s Bergi plant south of Bologna during maintenance work collapsed part of the nine-story underground structure, provoked a fire and caused flooding at depths of up to 60 meters (200 feet), regional fire chief Francesco Notaro told SKY TG24.

Search efforts were proceeding with care due to the risk of additional collapsing. Divers were aiding the search, which was expected to go through the night.

Video provided by firefighters showed smoke rising from underground at the lakeside power plant.

Firefighters vehicles on the site of an explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, Italy, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Italian media are reporting that an explosion at a hydroelectric plant Tuesday in the Apennine Mountains south of Bologna has left at least three people dead and another six reported missing. The explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, some 70 kilometers southwest of Bologna. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)

“This is a historic power plant for us,” Marco Masinara, the mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, told SKY. ”It has been managed by Enel for 50 years, providing jobs for many families. Until today, nothing ever happened. Today, a drama occurred. Our world collapsed.”

He said three of the hospitalized were in serious condition, while the other two suffered lesser injuries.

The artificial Suviana Lake was formed by the construction of a dam from 1928-32 and located in a regional park at an altitude of 500 meters (1,640 feet) some 70 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Bologna.

Enel Green Power said in a statement that there was no damage to the dam. CEO Salvatore Bernabei traveled to the site to follow developments. The company expressed condolences to the victims and their families.

Premier Giorgia Meloni said she was following the “terrible” news and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

RELATED

WORLD
Netanyahu Vows to Carry Out Rafah Invasion, Which US Says Would Be a Mistake

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying a date has been set for the ground offensive into the city filled with around 1.

WORLD
Ecuadorians Wanted an Action Man. President Noboa has Fulfilled That Role — Embassy Raid Included
WORLD
Israeli Troops Withdraw from Khan Younis Ahead of Expected Rafah Offensive

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

PRESCOTT, Ariz.  — It’s shaping up to be a long wildfire season, with Texas already seeing its largest blaze in recorded history and firefighters becoming overwhelmed with recent blazes in Virginia.

The top prosecutor in a northwestern New Jersey county has resigned amid a state probe into allegations that the office lied about caseloads to pad its budget with state money meant for fraud investigations.

MILAN (AP) — Roma defender Gianluca Mancini was fined 5,000 euros ($5,430) on Tuesday but avoided a ban for his actions at the end of a Serie A match at the weekend.

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has made history once again.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.