At 102 years old, veteran WWII pilot takes to the skies on a delightfully bumpy ride for charity

102-year-old Jack Hemmings AFC gestures after flying a Spitfire plane to mark 80th anniversary of the military charity Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) at Heritage Hanger at London Biggin Hill, England, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Hemmings took to the skies in Britain's best-loved Second World War aircraft to raise money for MAF, the charity he co-founded almost 80 years ago. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
LONDON — A former Royal Air Forces pilot has taken to the skies in a Spitfire at 102 years old.
Jack Hemmings, an ex-squadron leader with Britain’s air force, is believed to be the oldest pilot to fly the World War II plane. His 20-minute flight, from an airfield in southern England on Monday, was to raise money for a charity he co-founded nearly 80 years ago.
The veteran — who had never flown a Spitfire before — said it was “absolutely delightful” being back behind the controls, though he said the ride was “very bumpy.”
“To be honest, it felt a bit rusty. Not surprising I am rusty,” he said.
Hemmings was raising funds for Mission Aviation Fellowship, a humanitarian air service he helped launch after WWII alongside D-Day veteran Stuart King. The organization has since grown into a Christian organization that uses planes to deliver relief, medicine and emergency cargo to countries in need.
The flight marked 80 years since the D-Day landings and paid tribute to King, who died in 2020.
Hemmings previously performed aerobatics on his 100th birthday and raised more than 40,000 pounds ($50,000) for the charity.
Barry Hughes, a pilot who accompanied Hemmings in the aircraft, said the veteran had a “natural touch.”
“He didn’t need any instruction really. He just took control, flown us around, made some turnings and basic maneuvers,” Hughes said. “I think he really enjoyed every single moment of the flight.”
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to “show some spine” and stand up to Donald Trump even as a Senate deal on border enforcement measures and Ukraine aid was rapidly collapsing.
NEW YORK - Facebook and Instagram users will start seeing labels on AI-generated images that appear on their social media feeds, part of a broader tech industry initiative to sort between what’s real and not.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In