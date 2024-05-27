Astronomical Olive Oil Prices, Corporate Greed Driving Greek Inflation

Default Category

ATHENS – Eye-watering prices for olive oil – 15 euros ($16.28) per liter for a decent Extra Virgin brand – and corporate gouging that hasn’t been stopped despite fines issued, has whacked many Greek households and shows no signs of stopping.

The New Democracy government has tried to rein in prices at the supermarket, even penalizing domestic and multinational companies cashing in as demand hasn’t abated enough to make consumers shy away from many branded products.

Along with what looks to be another record year in tourism and a continuing economic recovery – which hasn’t helped many families unable to cope with high prices, low salaries and high taxes – the high costs of shopping seem set to go on.

The 2023 deadly fires and then floods that wiped out a big chunk of Greece’s agricultural heartland in Thessaly also wiped out crops and the area hasn’t recovered, leading to lesser supply but higher demand – and higher prices.

A study by National Bank of Greece (NBG) Chief Economist Nikos Magginas referred to “unshake” inflation in the previous seven months, a worrying factor for the government with June 6-9 European Parliament elections a political barometer.

The bank expects a slowdown of 2.9 percent in the second quarter and 2.6 percent overall in 2024 for inflation, in line with estimates from Alpha Bank, although there is concern about the effects of raw materials being a factor.

The NBG said that olive oil prices that jumped 63.7 percent in April represented half of inflation, with many Greeks unable to afford their country’s national agricultural symbolic commodity that’s among the world’s best.

But so-called “Greedflation” – corporate profiteering – has added about 5 percent to food costs in the past two years despite a cut in the prices of some raw materials, companies keeping prices high because consumers are paying them.

NBG said that the profit margins haven’t been lowered “due to the strong demand and the chronic structural constraints of the Greek market, but also of the international distribution chains of processed products and raw materials.”

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told Mega TV in an interview that the high food costs are the biggest problem facing Greece – and Europe – citing figures from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat.

He said the government has reacted with measures, which had included a Household Basket in which supermarkets kept prices low on 51 essential items, but said there were no “magic solutions,” that are available.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis got European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – a friend – to agree to look into profit margins of multinationals and Marinakis rejected proposals from the major opposition SYRIZA to cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) that is as high as 24 percent on some food products.

He said cutting the VAT was “unrealistic” although the economy is growing and record tourism in 2023 brought in more than 21 billion euros ($22.78 billion,) but the government saying it can’t afford to do more yet to help consumers.