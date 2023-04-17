x

April 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Food

Astoria’s Popular Boulis Cafe to Close its Doors in late April

April 17, 2023
By TNH Staff
Boulis Cafe
Boulis Cafe in Astoria, New York. (Photo: Boulis Cafe/Facebook)

ASTORIA, NY – Boulis Cafe, a beloved Greek restaurant located in Astoria, will be closing its doors at the end of the month due to the owner’s refusal to renew the lease for the space, according to Patch.

According to an employee, the owners were informed that the lease would not be renewed, leading to the unfortunate closure of the establishment situated at 30-15 31st Ave.

Known for its delicious loukoumades and spinach pies, Boulis Cafe has been a popular destination for Greek cuisine enthusiasts.

The employee further stated that the cafe’s final day of operation is scheduled for April 28th.

RELATED

Tourism
Chania’s Airport Experiencing Sharp Increase in Passenger Traffic

CHANIA - Passenger traffic at Chania's "Ioannis Daskalogiannis" airport saw a remarkable increase of 46.

Food
This Food Expert Aspires to a Diet Full of Goodness – But He Didn’t Always
Food
Sheet Pan Meals Featuring Vegetables to Enjoy

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.