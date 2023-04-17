Astoria’s Popular Boulis Cafe to Close its Doors in late April

Food

ASTORIA, NY – Boulis Cafe, a beloved Greek restaurant located in Astoria, will be closing its doors at the end of the month due to the owner’s refusal to renew the lease for the space, according to Patch.

According to an employee, the owners were informed that the lease would not be renewed, leading to the unfortunate closure of the establishment situated at 30-15 31st Ave.

Known for its delicious loukoumades and spinach pies, Boulis Cafe has been a popular destination for Greek cuisine enthusiasts.

The employee further stated that the cafe’s final day of operation is scheduled for April 28th.