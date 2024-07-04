Astoria Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena Take Astoria Park

Astoria Sons and Maids are joined by DOP District 6 Lt. Governor Effie Argyropoulos. Photo: Courtesy of SOP
ASTORIA, NY – The newly reactivated Astoria Sons of Pericles Omega Chapter #88 joined their sister Maids of Athena Astoria Nymphs Chapter #119 at Astoria Park for a picnic under the fireworks. The Executive Boards of both Chapters came together to celebrate the end of a successful 2023-2024 AHEPA calendar year with a fun and relaxed picnic.
A large turnout from both Chapters, along with visits from AHEPA Past District 6 Governor Petros Ragoussis, newly-elected Maids of Athena District 6 Governor Sophia Theodorou, and newly-elected Daughters of Penelope District 6 Lt. Governor Effie Vassiliadis-Argyropoulos showed the vibrant activity of the Astorian Chapters. This event is the first of a new tradition that the Astoria Sons and Maids hope to keep hosting yearly, so see you next year!
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.
NAFPLION – The Municipality of Nafplion invited the poet and director Thodoris Gonis to take the reins as the Artistic Director of the new Akronaflpia Festival which is raising the curtain this year for the first time, from August 26 to September 9.
ZAGORI – Zagori Mountain Running, the country's largest mountain trail running event, returns more refreshed than ever and full of challenges for its 13th year ‘in the place behind the mountain,’ Zagori, July 19-21.
