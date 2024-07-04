x

July 4, 2024

Astoria Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena Take Astoria Park

July 4, 2024
By TNH Staff
AstoriaPark1
Astoria Sons and Maids are joined by DOP District 6 Lt. Governor Effie Argyropoulos. Photo: Courtesy of SOP

ASTORIA, NY – The newly reactivated Astoria Sons of Pericles Omega Chapter #88 joined their sister Maids of Athena Astoria Nymphs Chapter #119 at Astoria Park for a picnic under the fireworks. The Executive Boards of both Chapters came together to celebrate the end of a successful 2023-2024 AHEPA calendar year with a fun and relaxed picnic.

A large turnout from both Chapters, along with visits from AHEPA Past District 6 Governor Petros Ragoussis, newly-elected Maids of Athena District 6 Governor Sophia Theodorou, and newly-elected Daughters of Penelope District 6 Lt. Governor Effie Vassiliadis-Argyropoulos showed the vibrant activity of the Astorian Chapters. This event is the first of a new tradition that the Astoria Sons and Maids hope to keep hosting yearly, so see you next year!

Maids of Athena District 6 Governor Sophia Theodorou and Astoria Maids President Vasia Mamalakis. Photo: Courtesy of SOP
Fireworks at Astoria Park. Photo: Courtesy of SOP
Maids of Athena District 6 Governor Sophia Theodorou and Astoria Sons of Pericles President Panagiotis Pierratos. Photo: Courtesy of SOP

