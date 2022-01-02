x

January 2, 2022

Astoria: Omicron Shadows Greek Community’s New Year Celebrations (Photos)

January 2, 2022
By The National Herald
NEW-YEARS-EVE-ASTORIA_IMG_9745-1568x1047
Melrose Ballroom. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

NEW YORK – Adhering to the city’s COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria. Melrose Ballroom, Anemos as well as Ovelia opened their doors and welcomed public – which partied until the morning hours.

Melrose Ballroom. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)
Melrose Ballroom. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Melrose Ballroom. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)
Melrose Ballroom. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Melrose Penthouse. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)
Melrose Penthouse. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Melrose Penthouse. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)
Melrose Penthouse. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Anemos. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)
Anemos. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Anemos. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)
Anemos. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Anemos. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)
Anemos. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Anemos. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)
Anemos. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Anemos. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)
Anemos. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Ovelia. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Ovelia. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Ovelia. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Ovelia. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

 

Ovelia. December 31 2021. (Photo by TNH/Zafiris Haitidis)

Fire Ravages South Africa’s Parliament Complex; 1 Detained

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A major fire ripped through South Africa's Parliament complex on Sunday, gutting offices and causing some ceilings in the building that houses the national legislature to collapse.

