x

March 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Science

Asteroid that Could Wipe Out a City is Near, but Don’t Fear

March 24, 2023
By Associated Press
Asteroid Flyby
This photo provided by Gianluca Masi shows asteroid 2023 DZ2, indicated by arrow at center, about 1.8 million kilometers (1.1 million miles) away from the Earth on March 22, 2023. (42 meters and 94 meters). (Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An asteroid big enough to wipe out a city will zip harmlessly between Earth and the moon’s orbit this weekend, missing both celestial bodies.

Saturday’s close encounter will offer astronomers the chance to study a space rock from just over 100,000 miles (168,000 kilometers) away. That’s less than half the distance from here to the moon, making it visible through binoculars and small telescopes.

While asteroid flybys are common, NASA said it’s rare for one so big to come so close — about once a decade. Scientists estimate its size somewhere between 130 feet and 300 feet (40 meters and 90 meters).

Discovered a month ago, the asteroid known as 2023 DZ2 will pass within 320,000 miles (515,000 kilometers) of the moon on Saturday and, several hours later, buzz the Indian Ocean at about 17,500 mph (28,000 kph).

“There is no chance of this ‘city killer’ striking Earth, but its close approach offers a great opportunity for observations,” the European Space Agency’s planetary defense chief Richard Moissl said in a statement.

Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network see it as good practice for planetary defense if and when a dangerous asteroid heads our way, according to NASA.

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a live webcast of the close approach.

The asteroid won’t be back our way again until 2026. Although there initially seemed to be a slight chance it might strike Earth then, scientists have since ruled that out.

 

RELATED

Science
ACS Athens Hosted AI Panel Featuring Michael Kratsios

ATHENS – ACS Athens, the noted International pre-K through 12 school, recently hosted an expert panel discussion moderated by ERT Journalist/Anchor Apostolos Magkiriadis addressing a timely issue with the title ‘Harnessing the power of AI - A benefit to humanity or a harbinger of obsoletion?’ The answer to question posed is not straightforward, as the impact of AI on humankind can be both beneficial and harmful depending on how it is used and implemented.

Health
More Deaths, Injuries Linked to Recalled Eyedrops
Health
Doctors May Miss How Addiction Patients Cheat Drug Tests

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.