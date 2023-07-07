Asteras Tripolis New York Under 23 Team Off to Amazing Start

SPORTS

For the first time ever since it’s inception back in 2017, the managers of Asteras Tripolis New York decided to form a youth team and give the opportunity to young players, mainly under the age of 23, to participate in the LISFL Ryder-Vass tournament which takes place every summer throughout the greater New York area and Long Island.

Twenty six teams signed up for the competition and over 400 young soccer players can maintain their fitness and sharpen their skills before going back to their college teams. NY Irish Rovers U23, Massapequa SC U23 (last year’s champions), SUSA academy U23, NY Hota Bavarians U23, are the more-well-known teams.

So far the tournament is in its second week of competition and the youngsters for Asteras are already making heads turn. With a record of 3 wins, 1 tie and, 0 losses they are on the top of the standings in the Queens division and with two more games left, they are already making plans for playoff action.

This amazing start has made the management of the team proud to just be in the tournament, but the performance so far of the team under the stewardship of Coach Danny Diliberti, has given higher hopes for a successful summer season.

So far this season Asteras Tripolis NY U23 team had the following results:

Sunday, July 9, at 4 PM Asteras will face at home (Martin Van Buren high School, 230-17 Hillside Avenue, Queens Village, NY, 11427), Real New York (1-1-1), and on Thursday, July 13 at 6:15 PM they will play away at Park Stadium (80 Renken Boulevard, Franklin Square, NY 11010) to complete the regular season against NY Hota Bavarians U23 White (0-1-2).

Asteras Tripolis NY said it wanted to thank through The National Herald Stelios Stylianou Accounting & Tax preparation services and Micron Restoration for its contributions and making it all possible.

Source: Denos Vlahos