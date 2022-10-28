Asteras Tripolis New York Triumphs

SPORTS

After qualifying in the LISFL League Cup game (McKim Cup), Asteras Tripolis New York achieved their first victory in the Premier Division. This time they managed to crush by 2-0 the allmighty Port Jefferson team.

On the one hand, Coach Dilliberti set up the team in a clever way to disrupt his opponents’ creative style of play, masterfully combining the right mix of young and experienced players in his final line up. On the other hand Asteras’ players all came out in a big way and proved once again they are cut out for big challenges!

The ‘Arcadians’ from the very first minute of the game didn’t hesitate to seek an early goal. At 13’, after a great pass by Colin Volpe into the open space, Marinos Zorbas made an excellent run, beating two defenders and easily striking past Port Jeff’s goalie.

Even though the early goal shocked Port Jefferson, they pulled themselves together, but they missed a great opportunity to equalize at the 22’. The rest of the half turned out to be a big puzzle for them as they tried to penetrate Dilliberti’s great defensive layout.

As it turned out it wasn’t going to be an easy game for them. Indeed, in the second half Asteras’ players were prepared to face an even stronger opponent who should not only to equalize but to beat them.

Asteras defenders, however, proved be up to the challenge, constantly stopping Port Jefferson’s attacks on both sides of the field. At the 66th minute, a header by Port Jefferson’s attacker hit the cross bar, while a goal at 72’ was called back for being offside. In the very next minute, Asteras won a free kick after a fast break in a surprise attack.

Having a great day on the pitch, Zorbas undertook to directly execute from a 25 yard distance. He managed to beat the wall and the goalie, leading his team to a great 2-0 victory. It also must be noted this is Asteras second clean sheet in a row, a display of the excellent resilience that is coming together that bodes well for the rest of the season.

The regular season games will continue this Sunday, October 30, where Asteras Tripolis New York faces another dangerous opponent Guyana Juniors. The game will take place at Van Buren high school at 4 PM. It is anticipated the team will be fully prepared to play and it must be noted that Asteras has the full support of great sponsors, successful Hellenic-American businesses such as, the Buccaneer Diner, United Brothers Fruit Market, Stylianou Accounting, Titan Foods, and Micron Restoration.

Source: Asteras Tripolis New York (Denos Vlahos)